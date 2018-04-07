IPL 2018, KKR vs RCB: Knight Riders hope to begin new era with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

KKR will square off against RCB in the second encounter on Sunday. (Source: Twitter) KKR will square off against RCB in the second encounter on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its new decade, so do the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After letting go of erstwhile skipper Gautam Gambhir, the Knight Riders have a completely new look to their side. Led by Dinesh Karthik, the KKR outfit boasts of some of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket and up against them will be Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Going into the auctions this year, RCB has made some smart purchases and remodelled their side after a string of poor performances last season. After taking a well-deserved break from cricket captain Kohli will be raring to go. In the head to head record KKR are marginally ahead with 12 wins while RCB has claimed victory in 9. While the Bangalore outfit has a chance to improve this record, Dinesh Karthik will be hoping to begin his leadership stint with a win at Eden Gardens.

What’s in the kitty?

The last time these two sides met, RCB suffered an embarrassing defeat after being bowled out for a paltry 49 – lowest team total of the tournament. However, with the arrival of Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme and Corey Anderson, RCB seem far more formidable than before. The seam attack also looks potent with the addition of Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Mohammad Siraj. Young Washington Sundar is another valuable addition and along with Yuzvendra Chahal a dynamic spin combination.

KRR on the other hand, have invested heavily in the future stars of Indian cricket. Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have been bought together for a sum of 8 crores. Hence, it will be crucial for them to deliver on the big stage and whether they can make the jump from junior cricket to the big stage will be worth watching.

Follow: IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming

Limitations

Success in the IPL has been achieved with a blend of youth and experience and KKR’s overreliance on youth might well become a cause of concern, ie. if the U-19 stars fail to deliver. Another grey area for the purple brigade is the middle-order which might be vulnerable in high-pressure games. Dinesh Karthik will be shouldering the mainstay in the middle-order but if he in case he cannot deliver then there aren’t too many options to look at. Furthermore, with a squad of 19 players, options are limited for KKR.

RCB also has a star-studded batting line-up but they are equally gullible in the middle-order. Uncapped Indian players in their line-up may also succumb to pressure. Another crucial aspect is maintaining consistency, something they have lacked during the past decade.

Yuzvendara Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the key players to watch out for. (Source: Twitter) Yuzvendara Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the key players to watch out for. (Source: Twitter)

Players to watch out for

KKR feature some of the biggest hitters from the modern game. Their top order players Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill will definitely be the ones to watch out for. Their bowling attack, which is dubbed as the strongest, will feature the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johson and youngsters- Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

For RCB, captain Kohli, Ab de Villiers and young Washington Sundar are the ones to watch out far. Domestic stars Kulwant Khejroliya and Navdeep Saini must be kept an eye on as well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd