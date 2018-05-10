IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: We pick ourselves in May, I wish we start on a high, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians are once again picking themselves up after a horrendous start to the season. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Mumbai Indians are once again picking themselves up after a horrendous start to the season. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admitted that he would have liked if his side were able to get off to good starts to a season instead of bringing up the rear. “As a team, we tend to pick up in the month of May. I can only wish and hope we come together as a team at the start. It’s never easy to come out right all the time, we’d like to start on a high,” he said in the presentation ceremony that followed Mumbai Indian’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai gave Kolkata a hiding, beating them by 102 runs and getting into the top four.

Rohit said that he was happy with the way his side played. He also reserved special applause for Ishan Kishan. “I’m glad we came together as a team and performed well. Without doubt Ishan Kishan’s knock, his fearless knock was the turning point,” he said. Ishan Kishan gave a much-needed impetus to the Mumbai innings that was struggling to take off after the first 10 overs. In a stunning 21-ball onslaught, Kishan smashed six sixes, four which were consecutive ones, and five fours. His innings was instrumental in helping Mumbai Indians getting to 210/6 at the end of their allocated 20 overs. “Hitting wasn’t easy, the ball was sticking in,” said Rohit, “He just came in and changed momentum. Credit to him, he was waiting for this knock, wanted to come out. Also for Ben Cutting to come out and finish on a high, he hasn’t got a lot of opportunities, but he backed himself to do that.”

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik admitted that dropped catches hurt them a lot. “200-plus is always a big ask. We didn’t bat well enough and who knows what would have happened if we had taken those catches,” said Karthik, “It was a good batting wicket, we lost wickets in the Powerplay and it’s always tough to catch up. We took it like normal game even if they have a good record against us. We need to raise our skill levels and belief a bit, as a leader I need to stand up and say I believe in the boys.”

