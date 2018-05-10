Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Latest News
  • IPL 2018 KKR vs MI: Shah Rukh Khan apologises to Kolkata Knight Riders fans for ‘lack of spirit’

IPL 2018 KKR vs MI: Shah Rukh Khan apologises to Kolkata Knight Riders fans for ‘lack of spirit’

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan apologised after his team's 102-run defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 10, 2018 1:56:48 am
Shah Rukh Khan said that he had to apologise to the fans for the ‘lack of spirit’ (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Related News

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan apologised to the team’s fans for their performance against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. KKR fell to a crushing 108-run defeat to MI at the Eden Gardens in their latest IPL 2018 fixture. Mumbai Indians scored a mammoth 210/6 batting first and Kolkata Knight Riders were dismissed for a paltry 108. Every single Mumbai Indians player who picked the ball got a wicket to their names on the day.

“Sports is about the spirit; wins/losses don’t reflect that. But tonite as the ‘Boss’ I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit,” said Shah Rukh Khan. Mumbai’s innings was largely powered by a stunning 21-ball knock by Ishan Kishan in which he scored 62 runs. They were taken past the 200-run mark by Ben Cutting who scored 24 runs off the nine balls that he faced at the tail end of the innings. This win takes Mumbai Indians into the top four and practically announces their return after a horrendous start to the season.

Here are some more reactions that came during and after the match:

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mumbai Indians are now fourth on the points table with 10 points, same as Kolkata Knight Riders but this heavy defeat has led to KKR’s net run-rate going down to -0.359 which is the third lowest in the league.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra can throw close to 90m this year 