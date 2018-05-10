IPL 2018 KKR vs MI: Shah Rukh Khan apologises to Kolkata Knight Riders fans for ‘lack of spirit’

Shah Rukh Khan said that he had to apologise to the fans for the ‘lack of spirit’ (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul) Shah Rukh Khan said that he had to apologise to the fans for the ‘lack of spirit’ (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan apologised to the team’s fans for their performance against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. KKR fell to a crushing 108-run defeat to MI at the Eden Gardens in their latest IPL 2018 fixture. Mumbai Indians scored a mammoth 210/6 batting first and Kolkata Knight Riders were dismissed for a paltry 108. Every single Mumbai Indians player who picked the ball got a wicket to their names on the day.

Sports is about the spirit & wins/losses don’t reflect that. But tonite as the ‘Boss’ I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 9 May 2018

“Sports is about the spirit; wins/losses don’t reflect that. But tonite as the ‘Boss’ I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit,” said Shah Rukh Khan. Mumbai’s innings was largely powered by a stunning 21-ball knock by Ishan Kishan in which he scored 62 runs. They were taken past the 200-run mark by Ben Cutting who scored 24 runs off the nine balls that he faced at the tail end of the innings. This win takes Mumbai Indians into the top four and practically announces their return after a horrendous start to the season.

Here are some more reactions that came during and after the match:

#KKR need to arrest this phase quickly. Need more from their big players, Lynn, Uthappa and Russell — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 May 2018

#MI wins by 102 runs…in Test match parlance, it’s a win by an innings. NRR got a major boost too. Both #MI and #KKR in the same boat now…but former has a great NRR. #KKRvMI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 9 May 2018

Mumbai leapfrog over KKR to no.4 in pnts table on better NRR. After weeks of struggle, look like defending champs. Worrying for other teams — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 9, 2018

That’s the kind of a score you need on the board to put pressure on the opposition. In such an important game, you are sure to make a mark for long if you end up scoring 62 off 21. Quality footwork and brilliant striking from the young Ishan Kishan @mipaltan#KKRvMI — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) May 9, 2018

Mumbai Indians are now fourth on the points table with 10 points, same as Kolkata Knight Riders but this heavy defeat has led to KKR’s net run-rate going down to -0.359 which is the third lowest in the league.

