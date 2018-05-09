IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: Ishan Kishan does an MS Dhoni, dispatches ball to boundary with a helicopter shot

Ishan Kishan scored 62 off 21. (Source: BCCI) Ishan Kishan scored 62 off 21. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan did an MS Dhoni when he struck a six, courtesy a helicopter shot against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a full-length delivery and Kishan who was standing deep in the crease read the ball perfectly and hammered it over cow corner.

The left-hand batsman brought up his half-century in 17 balls in the same over with a maximum and struck a total of four sixes in Kuldeep’s over. He was eventually dismissed by Sunil Narine for 62 off 21. Ishan tried to slog a length delivery from Narine but found Robin Uthappa at deep fine leg.

The Skipper is happy for young Ishan Kishan 🙌🙌#KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/mdyMp074gh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 9 May 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is the highest score at the Eden Gardens in an IPL game. For #KKR to win, they have to better the record. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 May 2018

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ishan talked about his knock after the innings and said, “Had a chat with my seniors and they said back yourself. Play however you want to play, just keep the momentum. I was just thinking to connect the ball well. I think today was my day and I was happy about that. Let’s watch the ball and let’s keep smacking. I was going on the back foot and wanted to pull. At the end of the day my plan was to connect the ball well and happy I did that. The ball was travelling today. I was happy for Cutting (the way he was striking the ball.) We are in their home ground, the ball travels here. They know the ground well and hence a big total was required.”

Mumbai Indians eventually ended with score of 210/6 in 20 overs. Mumbai were put into bat by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik. They started the innings well after openers, Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis struck a partnership of 46 for the first wicket. But the real drama began when Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came out in the middle. Kishan took on the bowling attack and hammered them all around the park. LAter, Ben Cutting took on Piyush Chawla in the last over. He was out for 24 off 9.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd