IPL 2018: I am in a good space, don’t want to stop whatever I am doing, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s explosive half-century powered Kings XI Punjab to a well-deserved victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Opening the batting for KXIP, Rahul began his innings with aplomb hitting two boundaries in the first over. From thereon he took the attack to the bowlers carting them all over the park. His 60 which came off just 27 balls, featured nine fours and two sixes. But not once did he look out of sorts nor did he attempt any rash shots. Playing proper cricketing shots, the 26-year-old proved his mettle once again. Along with Chris Gayle Rahul stitched a hundred run opening stand as KXIP romped home comfortably.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahul said, “I don’t want to stop whatever I am doing. I am in a good space and want to win games. The approach is going to be aggressive and to take the bowlers down within my limitations with whatever I am gifted with. It’s working for me. The simpler you keep it, the more clearer you will be as a batsman. I don’t want to complicate my batting, just see the ball and hit the ball. I bank a lot on cricketing shots. My feet are moving and I am hitting the ball well.”

“I got to make sure that I should make it big and stay there till the end. Me and Chris want to back our games. If Chris is going it doesn’t mean I slow down. If he fancies a bowler, then I let him strike. But it hasn’t been that way. We’ve spoken something else outside, but once we are out there, we just continue what we are doing and not thinking too much,” he added.

Complementing him for his innings, fellow teammate and opener Chris Gayle said, “I think Rahul deserves it, he’s been batting really well. I have been striking well and when you are in the zone, you try to keep the momentum going.”

