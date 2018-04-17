IPL 2018: Powerplay overs activity is something we need to address quickly, says Delhi Daredevils’ Sridharan Sriram

Andre Russell scored 41 runs from 12 balls against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI) Andre Russell scored 41 runs from 12 balls against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Daredevils were once again guilty of an uneven bowling pattern and giving away runs when in patches instead of building on momentum. Against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday, DD lost by 71 runs with KKR scoring 200/9 when the number could have been lesser. In the three matches played so far by Delhi Daredevils, the powerplay overs have been a significant factor. In the powerplay overs, the Gautam Gambhir-captained side have been pounded to 30 fours and 14 sixes. This translates into an economy rate of 10.75.

Delhi Daredevils began their season by seeing KL Rahul thrash the bowlers around for fastest fifty in just 14 balls. Then, they gave away 84 runs in 36 balls to Mumbai Indians’ Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav. On Monday at the Eden Gardens, DD kept Chris Lynn in check, and dismissed Sunil Narine cheaply, and yet things didn’t go as they would have hoped. From 19 runs off four overs, KKR finished the powerplay with 50 runs for 31 runs in two overs.

“That’s something we need to address, and address very quickly,” assistant coach Sridharan Sriram said. “Against Kings XI, Rahul ran away, playing a blistering innings. Against Rajasthan, we were good. But in the last game we conceded 84 and today they were 19 off four [overs] and finished 50 off six.”

That wasn’t all with what went wrong with DD and their bowling. They had begun with a maiden over and conceded just 1 run in the last over but the trouble was created in what happened in between. “Our lengths were a little bit mixed today, we weren’t really consistent with the ball,” said Glenn Maxwell in a post-match interview. “I think if you really break the game down, they got 200 off 18 overs with the first over a maiden and the last over going for one. We basically cost ourselves a lot of runs through the middle overs.”

He also emphasised on the chance that went begging when Jason Roy couldn’t hold on which allowed Andre Russell to keep batting. And he made DD pay by scoring 41 runs at a jaw dropping strike-rate of 341.66. “We probably dropped a tough, crucial chance off Andre Russell, but you’ve got to take those opportunities whenever you get them. He’s a really dangerous player and he made us pay.”

Mohammed Shami faced most of the brunt of Russell’s willow as all but one run that the West Indian scored came off India’s seamer. In the nine ball contest between the two, it saw a dropped catch and six massive sixes. The timeline of the carnage read: 1, 6, 2 (dropped), 6, 6, 6, 1, 6 and 6.

“I think he’s got to come up with some sort of strategy,” Sriram said of Shami. “Started well today; his first couple of overs were very good and again that dropped catch was off him. It would have been a completely different day for him had [it been taken]. But that’s what sport is all about and then he got on the wrong side of Russell and I think when that happens, you’ve got to think very quickly and I think he just lost the plot a bit for six or seven balls and that’s enough for you to have a bad game.”

