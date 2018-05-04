IPL 2018: U-19 World Cup star Shubman Gill scores maiden half century for KKR

Shubman Gill was congratulated by KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik. (Source: IPL) Shubman Gill was congratulated by KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik. (Source: IPL)

In the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand at the start of the year, vice-captain Shubman Gill cemented his name as one of the promising youngsters with as he went on to become only the second batsman after Mehidy Hasan to score four half centuries in the tournament, and even scored a ton against Pakistan. With 418 total runs in the tournament at an average of 104.50, Gill became was named as the Player of the Tournament. His performance saw him being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction in January for Rs 1.8 crore.

On Thursday, Gill grabbed the opportunity to make a name for himself in the T20’s most lucrative tournament as he went on to slam a match-winning fifty for his side against the table-toppers Chennai Super Kings. The 18-year old went on to the crease when his side were struggling at 40/2 and needed someone to provide stability to the innings. The right-handed batsman slammed 6 fours and 2 sixes and scored an unbeaten 57 on 36 balls with a strike rate of 158.33 to help his side attain a massive 6-wicket win over their opponents at home.

READ | I can see a lot of years of India Blues in Shubman Gill, says Dinesh Karthik

With his innings, Gill went on to attain an avergae of 40.67 in the tournament as he has scored 122 runs in 6 innings so far in the tournament at a strike rate of 137.08. He became the second batsman from the U-19 World Cup squad after Delhi Daredevils Prithvi Shaw to score a half century in the IPL.

His inning received high praise from KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik who described him as a “special” talent. Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Karthik said, “That boy is special. I don’t want to hype it up and put extra pressure on him. I can see a lot of years of India Blues in him.”

With the win, KKR climbed up to the third position in the IPL table with 10 points in 9 matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd