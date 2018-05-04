IPL 2018, KKR vs CSK: Shubman Gill proved he is a special talent, says Piyush Chawla

CSK players come down to congratulate Shubman Gill for his innings. (Source: IPL) CSK players come down to congratulate Shubman Gill for his innings. (Source: IPL)

After Shubman Gill scripted a 6-wicket win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, scoring an unbeaten 57 in 36 balls, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla described the youngster as a “special talent”. Speaking to reporters at the press conference after the match, Chawla said that the 18-year old proved himself to the world with his innings. “Before the start of the matches, during our camp… I had said that he is a special talent. Today he proved it,” the 29-year old said.

Gill came down to bat at the No. 4 position in Nitish Rana’s absence who was out of the playing XI due to a back injury. Gill grabbed the opportunity as he slammed 6 fours and 2 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 158.33 to attain the win for his side. Chawla said that a side needed someone to take the responsibility in Rana’s absent and Gill proved to be the man.

“Nitish was injured and he was doing well for us. We needed somebody who can graft the innings and he did exactly the same, what the team demanded from him,” the right-armer said.

Chawla also spoke about his side’s bowling performance, which saw Sunil Narine taking two wickets and giving away just 20 runs in his 4 overs as the home side restricted the visitors to 177/5 in 20 overs. The leggie said that the team intentionally used spinners in the slog overs which worked in their favour in the match.

“We have three spinners who have played at the highest level and have done well. It was a team thought that we might go with the spinners in the slog overs and we ended up quite well bowling with spinners in the 18th, 19th and 20 over,” he said.

He further went on to compliment wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav who took a wicket in the match and has been a key figure in KKR’s bowling line-up this season. “Previously we had Sunil, myself and Shakib (Al Hasan). Kuldeep has come in and is filling up the boots of Shakib. He is doing really well and as I said, wrist spinner plays a big role in this format and we are lucky to have two wrist spinners and the way Sunil bowls, the whole world knows that,” Chawla said.

Loss a ‘slap on face’, says Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming described the loss against KKR as a “slap in the face” and blamed CSK’s poor fielding efforts for the defeat. Speaking at the press conference, the former New Zealand international said, “We know we are not strong in that area and it got exposed. That some good fielders made mistakes also led to the heads going down a little bit.”

CSK have not been the best fielding side this season. (Source: IPL)

The former Kiwi skipper further added that his side need to look to pick up wins as there is a very stiff competition this season. “We are not that good a side that we can have bad days and still get away with wins…I think it is a very tight competition, perhaps the tightest season to date with teams very smartly put together. It comes down to key moments. Fortunately for us, we are in a good position because we have won some key moments. But we have to keep winning those,” he said.

With CSK taking on RCB in their next fixture, Fleming hoped that his side can learn from the 6-wicket defeat. “So, a lot to work on. If you win, you just keep riding that momentum but a loss just gives a slap in the face and, hopefully, it will have an effect in a day-and-a-half’s time,” he said.

