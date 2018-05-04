IPL 2018: I can see a lot of years of India Blues in Shubman Gill, says Dinesh Karthik

Shubman Gill scored 57 in just 36 balls. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Shubman Gill scored 57 in just 36 balls. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Shubman Gill’s outstanding knock against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday helped Kolkata Knight Riders secure their fifth victory of Indian Premier League, 2018. Coming into a bat at number four, the 18-year-old showed amazing levels of maturity as he stroked his way to his first half-century in the IPL. Chasing a target of 178, KKR were precariously poised at 40/2 when the India U19 star walked into a packed Eden Gardens. However, living up to his reputation, Gill showed his skills with the willow and struck an unbeaten 57 in 36 balls romped home with 14 balls to spare. Skipper Dinesh Karthik, who also led his side with aplomb, could not stop praising the youngster and predicted that Gill would definitely represent the national side for years to come.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Karthik said,” Credit to the franchisee. They picked lot of under-19 players. They are really skilled players. It’s little harsh on him (Gill). The number of times, he’s been able to hit boundary off the first ball. That boy is special. I don’t want to hype it up and put extra pressure on him. I can see a lot of years of India Blues in him.”

Explaining the decision to use spinners in the powerplay and death overs, he said,”I picked it up early, that we can bowl a lot of spin on this wicket. Our bowlers are so confident. They wanted to bowl. You need to be pushing boundaries. He (Narine) is a thorough all-rounder. Provides impetus at the top and also bowled the pressure overs. He’s a great player to have in the team.”

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine, who was awarded as the Player of the match said,”I’ll stick to my bowling (when asked if he was a batting all-rounder or bowling all-rounder). That made me the cricketer I am today. Nice to come out with a win. Getting the freedom to play my shots, being free. That’s the key.”

