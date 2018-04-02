IPL 2018: KKR name Tom Curran as Mitchell Starc’s replacement

Tom Curran will join KKR as Mitchell Starc’s replacement. (Source: AP) Tom Curran will join KKR as Mitchell Starc’s replacement. (Source: AP)

Kolkata Knight Riders have named England bowler Tom Curran as the replacement for injured Mitchell Starc for the Indian Premier League 2018. Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore was ruled out of the cash-rich league due to a ‘tibial bone stress in his right leg.’

“Mitchell Starc has a ‘tibial bone stress in his right leg’. He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL,” Cricket Australia announced on Twitter earlier.

Curran expressed his delight about joing the Kolkata franchise. “I’m thrilled and excited to be joining Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL. I know from chatting to other players I can learn a lot from being in that environment, skills that I hope will benefit Surrey and my chances of representing England again this year and if selected, for next year’s World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by kiaoval.com.

The bowler also thanked Alec Stewart and Surrey Cricket Club for the support. “I want to thank Alec Stewart and everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club for supporting my ambitions and allowing me this great opportunity. I can’t wait to represent Surrey again when I return, hopefully with a few more tricks up my sleeve.”

Director of Cricket Alec Stewart admitted that absence of Curran is a loss for the club but added that the experience that he will gain from IPL will help in improving his game. “Losing Tom to the IPL for the first part of the season is not ideal from a Surrey viewpoint but as a club we have a duty to help England and our players in achieving their goals and ambitions.

“The experience he will gain through playing in the IPL can only help develop his game which in turn will give England a greater chance of winning the 2019 World Cup. His absence from the Surrey team will allow other players on our staff to stand up, perform and grab their opportunity.”

Kolkata Knight Riders begin their IPL 2018 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on April 8.

