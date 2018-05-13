IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR: Little master Sunil Narine hammers Kolkata Knight Riders to victory

Sunil Narine returned to form with the bat as he came out to open the innings for KKR. (Source: BCCI) Sunil Narine returned to form with the bat as he came out to open the innings for KKR. (Source: BCCI)

Sunil Narine expresses himself

Sunil Narine the batsman couldn’t be more in contrast with Sunil Narine the person. Off the field, the Trinidadian is known to be as enigmatic as his bowling. Shy and reserved, the Trinidadian mystery spinner takes a long time to warm up in his own estimation to his teammates. And that innate introvert nature comes through when he is mesmerising batsmen—even if he doesn’t do so as consistently as he used to—with ball in hand. Rarely will you see Narine express any more emotion than a punch in the air while celebrating a wicket.

There, however, is a major metamorphosis that takes place each time he walks out to bat at the top of the order in a T20 innings though. The introvert turns unabashed extrovert—again in terms of how he wields his bat. And nobody expresses himself more than Narine the batsman in an era where “expressing oneself” is what every cricketer’s mantra and goal is expected to be. And when he comes off, which he seems to with alarming regularity these days in the IPL, Narine has shown that he can set up a match for KKR. That’s exactly what he did as Kolkata posted the highest total of IPL 2018, a mammoth 245/6 and defended it comfortably despite another sophisticated assault from KL Rahul, who eventually was removed by Narine.

It’s a batting style borne out of zero expectations from his team and an unabashedly practical approach to stroke-making. Narine, who has stayed loyal to his Mohawk for nearly a decade, doesn’t believe in aesthetics while he’s opening the batting. In a way it’s an approach not too dissimilar to the one adopted by many West Indians in the shortest format of the game. But it’s not just ‘stand and deliver’ for Narine unlike a Chris Gayle or an Andre Russell. Unlike the two Jamaican behemoths, Narine’s batting is filled with many technical deficiencies. With good reason too, considering he only opened the batting for the first time in his career on January 1, 2017 and has nearly tripled his T20 run tally.

What makes him at times more dangerous than his two fellow West Indians though is his penchant to swing his bat at almost delivery. He’s of course allowed to do that because of the unique role he plays for KKR, the man with the freest licence to kill in the business. It’s a combination of a great eye, bat swing, natural ability to find the oddest spots on the ground to score in and a lot of fortuitous fortitude.

There was little that Mujeeb Ur Rehman or Mohit Sharma did wrong, certainly didn’t deserve to be carved over point and short third-man. With Narine it’s often the conviction in his stroke that gets him results more than technique or skill. He also managed to briefly knock out his counterpart in the mystery department, Rehman, with a stinging blow to the hand, which cruelly could be counted as a dropped chance. Narine has his landmine zone on the pitch too though like Gayle and Russell, where the bowler simply cannot land the ball without an expensive repercussion. And Barinder Sran found that out many times on Saturday as Narine smashed him for three of his four sixes. He was also equally merciless on R Ashwin and by the time Andrew Tye had him with a bouncer, he’d set up the game for his team.

Expressive DK’s cerebral touch

The problem with Dinesh Karthik for most parts of his career was that he seemed to be too expressive in the middle with bat in hand. To the extent, that he always seemed keen on playing three or four different shots to the same ball. It’s one of the biggest changes in Karthik’s batting of late, in this golden period over the last few months where he finally looks to have come of age, wherein he’s managed to get a grip over his innate need to be on the move, quite literally at the crease.

Dinesh Karthik slammed 50 in 23 balls against Kings XI Punjab.

And he’s stopped telegraphing and couriering his shots to the bowlers and getting manipulated and instead has begun manipulating their plans instead. He struck a few delectable sixes—only to be outdone in the aesthetic sense by Rahul later—conning the bowlers into sliding the ball towards his pads and missing their length and walloping them over the fine-leg and square-leg fences for sixes.

Dre Russ bounces out the Kings

With Andre Russell, everything he does on a cricket field is an expression in itself. Whether it’s slamming the longest and most brutal sixes you’ll ever see, or scampering around the outfield like he’s got Bolt and Blake in pursuit or exhibiting the most underrated skill in his armoury—the ability to bowl the most incisive short ball in T20 cricket. The Holkar Stadium is one ground you simply can’t afford to miss your length, not when Gayle is at the crease anyway. He had himself made the most of the ominously small boundaries with three big strikes in a 14-ball 31 in KKR’s innings.

Andre Russell impressed with his bowling performance against Kings XI Punjab.

Russell found just how ominous they are from a bowler’s perspective once as Gayle deposited a short ball into the third tier, and he learnt from it quickly as he got his compatriot out with a sharper and shorter bouncer that Gayle edged to Karthik behind the stumps.

