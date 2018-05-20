IPL 2018: Kidambi Srikanth elated after receiving MS Dhoni signed bat

Kidambi Srikanth had received a CSK jersey earlier. (Source: Reuters) Kidambi Srikanth had received a CSK jersey earlier. (Source: Reuters)

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth received a signed cricket bat from Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and the India No 1 expressed how it ‘made his day’. Earlier in the season, CSK had gifted the former World No 1 with the team jersey specially for Srikanth. Bearing the number 7, used by Dhoni, Srikanth had expressed his joy upon receiving the gift.

That sheer joy went up even further when he shared the picture of a signed Dhoni bat. In a tweet, Srikanth shared the image of the bat with the caption, “Thank you @msdhoni for the wonderful gift and can’t tell how happy I am. This just made my day.🤩😁 #MSDhoni #fanmoment” with the bat reading, “Love, Luc [sic] & Best Wishes for Srikanth” and Dhoni’s signature.

The 25-year-old Srikanth had bagged the gold medal in mixed team event and a silver in singles event at the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast last month. In a packed calendar which has the World Championships and Asian Games later in the year, Srikanth has opted to skip the team event in Thomas and Uber Cup.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, haven’t had much trouble in picking priorities as they are through to the playoffs for eighth time in their eigth appearances in the IPL. Back after a two year suspension, Chennai Super Kings have picked up where they left off. With Dhoni leading from the front with the willow and in close games, just like old times, CSK can finish top of the standings with a win against Kings XI Punjab in Pune on Sunday.

