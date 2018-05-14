IPL 2018: Never in my wildest dream did I think three of us from Karnataka would play for same team, says Karun Nair

Karun Nair has scored 246 runs this season in the IPL. (Source: PTI) Karun Nair has scored 246 runs this season in the IPL. (Source: PTI)

Karnataka’s performance in the 2017-18 domestic season did not yield the desired silverware as the team would have hoped for. But what it did throw up was a bunch of quality players who were up for grabs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions held in January this year. Among all the eight franchises, it was Kings XI Punjab who went all guns blazing, bidding fiercely for the Karnataka trio of Karun Nair, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Securing their services not only ensured more depth but also added a lot of quality to KXIP’s batting order. Speaking to the IndianExpress.com, India’s second triple-centurion in Tests and current KXIP batsman, Karun Nair revealed that he never imagined that the three friends would be in the same IPL team and spoke how their coming together has benefitted them on the field.

“It’s a huge thing for three of us to play together because all three of us started playing junior cricket together. So it’s a nice feeling to come back together for Kings XI. Probably never in my wildest dream did I think that we would play together in the same IPL team. But once we got selected and the amount of faith shown by the franchise, it has motivated us to do well for the team, ” Nair said.

But playing together for the team is of utmost importance for the 26-year-old right-hander. “When you are in a team you obviously play as a group to do well for the team. You are always thinking about the situation of the team and that is what occupies the mind. But it is obviously helpful that the three of us know each other for a long time. We can help each other out in the middle as we know our strengths and weaknesses,” Nair explained.

Karun Nair is also cherishing the opportunity of sharing the dressing room with India’s only other Test triple-centurion and current KXIP head coach, Virender Sehwag. “To share the dressing room with a legend like Sehwag is a great feeling. He gives us so much freedom and as a person, he is just like his batting- aggressive with a lot of freedom. I had quite a few interactions with him where he has told me to pick the right situation and to do the right things. So looking forward to implementing them and perform well for the team,” Nair said.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018, India’s domestic T20 championship, Karun Nair opened the innings for his state team and emerged as the third highest run-getter with 379 runs in 9 innings with a formidable average of 42.11 and an impressive strike rate of 173.85. He had also slammed two hundreds in the tournament, one of which came off just 52 balls against Jharkland while opening the batting. But Nair admits that he doesn’t see himself as an opening batsman. “Honestly I don’t see myself as an opener. In first-class cricket and in Test matches, I have batted in the middle order. It is only in T20s that I have opened,” he signed off by saying.

