IPL 2018: Kane Williamson’s classy 84 off 51 balls goes in vain as CSK breach SRH’ fortress

For the first time in five seasons of the Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad went into a match without the services of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. Unsurprisingly a weakened batting line-up suffered a poor start while chasing a stiff target of 183 against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. However, it was skipper Kane Williamson who stood up on the day to almost guide his side over the finishing line with a classy 84 off just 51 balls (including five fours and five towering sixes). But his effort was not enough as SRH succumbed to their second defeat in the tournament.

Proud of the really spirited effort from Kane, Yusuf and the cameo from Rashid. Couldn’t cross the line but the #OrangeArmy can hold their heads high for the wonderful effort in getting so close. #SRHvCSK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 22 April 2018

In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan Williamson took the responsibility of opening the batting but the loss of early wickets on the other end put the home team on the backfoot. If not for Williamson’s brilliance, SRH were dead and buried long before- at 22/3 within the powerplay. But once the Kiwi skipper got his eye in, he played flawless shots to put the pressure back on the opposition. Williamson was at his lethal best milking singles at will and smashing bowlers across the park. Playing proper cricketing shots, he went to notch up his sixth IPL fifty. He took a particular liking for leg-spinner Karn Sharma who was taken apart for 22 runs in one over.

Complementing his ably from the other end was Yusuf Pathan (45 of 27 balls). Together they forged a 74 run partnership before Williamson was finally dismissed for 84. Pathan also followed soo after. Once the duo was dismissed the task only became tougher for the orange army as they ultimately fell short by 4 runs.

