Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: SRH skipper Kane Williamson as cool as MS Dhoni in tense situations, says Sunil Gavaskar

Skipper Kane Williamson is the leading run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season with 354 runs in 9 games.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 7, 2018 1:14:19 pm
Kane Williamson, IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad are on top of IPL 2018 table. (Source: IPL)
Before the start of Indian Premier League 2018 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained former Australian vice-captain David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who has played the past two seasons for SRH, was bought by the franchise for Rs 3 crore at the auction. But as fate would have, Warner, who was supposed to lead SRH this season, was banned from the tournament following the ball-tampering scandal, as Williamson was given the reigns of SRH.

Fast-forward one month, and Sunrisers are enjoying on top of the IPL table with 7 wins in 9 games. Before SRH’s home fixture against a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised the SRH skipper and said that he is the “glue” that is holding the team together. In a column for Times of India, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Williamson has excelled in the absence of David Warner with the bat.

“Their (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson is the glue that holds the team together. Last season, he didn’t play most of the games since only four overseas players can play in the eleven and their skipper David Warner was the preferred batting option. This year, with Warner not there and with the additional responsibility of captaining the team, the New Zealand captain has raised the level of the game several notches and in the process showed that a batsman does not have to be a blaster to score at a good clip and more importantly be consistent as well,” he said.

Speaking about Williamson’s captaincy, Gavaskar further went on to compare him with CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “The other aspect that is seen about Williamson is how cool he stays even when things seem to be unravelling for the team. In this he is quite like MS Dhoni whose cool exterior keeps the jittery team member cool too,” he said.

The New Zealand international is the highest run-scorer for his side this season so far as he has raked in 354 runs in 9 innings at an average of 50.57 with a strike rate of 130.14. He is currently 69 runs behind the Orange cap holder Ambati Rayudu and will look to cover up the gap in Monday’s fixture against RCB.

