IPL 2018: Kagiso Rabada’s injury a blessing in disguise, says Allan Donald

At the Indian Premier League auction in January, Delhi Daredevils opted to use their Right-to-Match card option to retain South African seamer Kagiso Rabada for Rs 4.2 crore. But as fate would have it, the 22-year-old suffered from a back injury before the start of the tournament and was ruled out of IPL 2018, only to be replaced by England’s Liam Plunkett. Speaking to reporters on Rabada’s injury woes, former Proteas speedster Allan Donald said that it is a “blessing in disguise”.

“I think what happened to Rabada is probably a blessing in disguise because the bloke is knackered — he just didn’t look like he had anything in him in that last innings in Joburg,” Donald was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Speaking about the youngster, who was named the man-of-the-tournament in South Africa’s Test series against Australia last month, Donald said that Rabada could have some time rest with the injury. “I mean that in a very nice way with his injury as he can have time to rest because at the moment he’s not getting any of that.”

Donald further added that Rabada is the best bowler in the team at the moment and could be a key player in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. “He’s our front-man at the moment — he is just an absolute gift. He’s the best young fast bowler going around right now,” he said.

Rabada has played 6 IPL matches so far for Delhi Daredevils in which he has taken 6 wickets at an average of 31.33 and an economy rate of 8.81. At the moment, DD are currently placed at the 7th position in the IPL table and are staring at an early exit from the tournament, with just 3 wins in 10 games.

