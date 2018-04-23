IPL 2018: Jofra Archer’s three-wicket haul on debut rattles Mumbai Indians

Jofra Archer grabbed the limelight at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with a fiery spell of fast bowling with a top speed of 149.2 kph. (Source: IPL) Jofra Archer grabbed the limelight at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with a fiery spell of fast bowling with a top speed of 149.2 kph. (Source: IPL)

Jofra Archer announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals in grand style as he returned with figures of 3/22 in four overs on Sunday. Archer came into the limelight after he was bought in the auctions by RR for a sum of Rs 7.2 crore. But owing to a side strain he could not feature in the first few matches for the Royals. But with his performance in Jaipur, he is now surely making his presence felt.

Making his debut against Mumbai Indians, Jofra Archer was impressive in his initial couple of overs generating pace above 140 kmph. However, he was outstanding with his yorkers in the death overs. Three wickets in the 19th over, handcuffed Mumbai. Before that MI were sailing with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav till the 14th over. The rest of the batsmen just couldn’t get going, courtesy of some exceptional death bowling by Archer, Unadkat, and Stokes as MI ended their innings at 167/7 in 20 overs.

Incidentally, Archer’s figures (3/23) were the third best for Rajasthan Royals on debut only behind – 4/26 K Cooper v KXIP, Jaipur, 2012 and 3/09 Amit Singh v KXIP, Durban, 2009.

Archer’s dismissal of Mitchell McClenaghan was one to behold as he hit the timber with a 149.2 kph thunderbolt. Before that, he also dismissed the experienced Hardik Pandya with a sensational yorker at 145.6kph.

Couple of yorkers from the 90s in that over from Jofra Archer. 👏👏👏#MIvsRR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 22 April 2018

Archer had a few fitness concerns prior to this encounter and hence was out of action for the first few matches. However, after his outing against MI, RR will be hoping that he remains fit for the rest of IPL 11. If he does then RR will surely be a force to be reckoned with.

