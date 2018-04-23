Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: Jofra Archer and Krishnappa Gowtham’s impressive performance leaves Twitterati in awe

Krishnappa Gowtham's blitzkrieg with the willow and Jofra Archer's sensational spell with the ball helped Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 23, 2018 2:41:19 am
Joffra Archer returned with figures of 3/23 in 4 overs. (Source: IPL)
Krishnappa Gowtham’s blitzkrieg with the willow against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Sunday was a reminder of how a T20 match can turn on its head, courtesy of an individual’s brilliance. Gowtham smashed a quickfire 33 in just 11 balls as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 168 set by Mumbai Indians. However, at one point Royals were coasting along at 124/3 and it seemed that they would reach the target with ease. But Jasprit Bumrah’s twin strike in one over triggered a mini-collapse before the uncapped – Gowtham delivered a masterclass to guide his team to victory. Prior to Gowtham’s brilliance with the bat, it was Jofra Archer’s sensational spell with the ball which restricted Mumbai Indians to 167. In a fiery spell of fast bowling, Archer scalped three wickets and was deservedly awarded as the Player of the match. He also clocked speeds above 145kph which sent Twitterati into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions-

Meanwhile, reflecting on the loss, a disappointed Rohit Sharma said, “Not easy, especially towards the end. Have to give credit to them; they played well. Not easy to score 10 an over given how the wicket was playing. I think (not finishing well with the bat) hurt us. We didn’t capitalize on the start. Second or third time we have done that. I hope we can learn from the mistakes.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
