IPL 2018: Jofra Archer and Krishnappa Gowtham’s impressive performance leaves Twitterati in awe

Krishnappa Gowtham’s blitzkrieg with the willow against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Sunday was a reminder of how a T20 match can turn on its head, courtesy of an individual’s brilliance. Gowtham smashed a quickfire 33 in just 11 balls as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 168 set by Mumbai Indians. However, at one point Royals were coasting along at 124/3 and it seemed that they would reach the target with ease. But Jasprit Bumrah’s twin strike in one over triggered a mini-collapse before the uncapped – Gowtham delivered a masterclass to guide his team to victory. Prior to Gowtham’s brilliance with the bat, it was Jofra Archer’s sensational spell with the ball which restricted Mumbai Indians to 167. In a fiery spell of fast bowling, Archer scalped three wickets and was deservedly awarded as the Player of the match. He also clocked speeds above 145kph which sent Twitterati into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions-

Iam certainly impressed #JofraArcher…. easy going, talented Caribbean youngster, the game needs characters😃🏏👍🏼…he is going to be key for @rajasthanroyals #IPL2018 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 22 April 2018

Got to feel for MI. That was an absolute blinder from Gowtham. 👏👏👏#Ipl2018 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 22 April 2018

First 14 overs, 129/1 , last 6 overs 38/6. Brilliant comeback by @rajasthanroyals to pull things back. Jofra Archer made his presence felt in style. Very good debut. #RRvMI

K Gautham….this one is for the keeps. Kitna Cool…pura paisa vasool 😊🙌🙏 #RRvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 April 2018

Meanwhile, reflecting on the loss, a disappointed Rohit Sharma said, “Not easy, especially towards the end. Have to give credit to them; they played well. Not easy to score 10 an over given how the wicket was playing. I think (not finishing well with the bat) hurt us. We didn’t capitalize on the start. Second or third time we have done that. I hope we can learn from the mistakes.”

