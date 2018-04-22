IPL 2018: Is this stunner by Trent Boult to dismiss Virat Kohli the catch of the season?

Trent Boult managed to keep himself away from the ropes. (Source: IPL) Trent Boult managed to keep himself away from the ropes. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils’ fast bowler Trent Boult took a stunning catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli at the Chinnaswamy stadium in match 19 of the Indian Premier League. This was after Kohli whacked a full toss by Harshal Patel towards the deep square leg region. On any other day it would have crossed the boundary ropes for a six but on Saturday, Boult pulled off a bolt from the blue. Running backward the Kiwi fast bowler stuck out his right hand to take an outstanding one-handed catch. What was even more impressive was that despite landing close to the boundary line and not being in control of his body – Boult managed to keep himself away from the ropes. His effort left the entire stadium in awe while Kohli could only watch in utter disbelief.

MUST WATCH: Boult from the Blue – @trent_boult’s one-handed screamer stuns Virat Is this the greatest catch of the #VIVOIPL? We have seen him take amazing catches, but he has outdone himself with this sensational catch of #RCB’s captain Virat Kohli. ▶️http://t.co/gFuLkpt8rV pic.twitter.com/SjZZhIDXlI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 21 April 2018

Reflecting on Boult’smagnificentt effort, Kohli said, “It’s one of those things you see regularly in the IPL. It’s good for the fans as well and when you look back you don’t really feel bad getting out to a catch like that, full credit to Trent.”

Gautam Gambhir declared the catch as the best he had ever seen and said, ” It’s the best catch I’ve ever seen. It was unbelievable because he’s a left hander and he grabbed it in his right hand. It’s never easy.”

