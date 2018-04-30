IPL 2018: If we field like that, we don’t deserve to win, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was critical of his team’s abysmal performance on the field. (Source: IPL) Virat Kohli was critical of his team’s abysmal performance on the field. (Source: IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) succumbed to a six-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. Defending a score of 175 on a tricky surface, RCB’s bowlers failed to deliver an effective performance which resulted in their fifth loss in seven games in season 11 of the Indian Premier League. However, what was most frustrating for skipper Virat Kohli was his team’s abysmal performance on the field which cost them the match against KKR. Poor fielding coupled with dropped chances saw an irate Kohli mincing no words on his team’s poor performance during the post-match interview.

“The pitch is bringing out surprises everytime we bat. Looked better than it played. 175 was a really good score I felt. If we field like that, we don’t deserve to win. We need to be hard on ourselves and be braver with the ball and in the field, we need to correct those things going forward. We didn’t deserve to win with the way we fielded. We weren’t just good enough tonight. I can’t pin-point anything at this point,” said Kohli.

However, the RCB skipper was hopeful of turning things around in time to make it to the playoffs. “We got to win 6 out of 7 to qualify from here. We need to be in that mindset to take every match as a virtual semi-final from here and there’s no room for complacency. Need guys stepping up their game at the right time. Hopefully, they understand that moving forward,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd