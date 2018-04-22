Will do something special if KXIP win IPL 2018, says Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta in an interaction with KL Rahul. (Source: BCCI) Preity Zinta in an interaction with KL Rahul. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab are having a good time on the field as Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is presently sitting second in the IPL standings (after CSK beat SRH) with 8 points and four wins under their belt. During an interaction with KL Rahul after KXIP’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, Zinta said that she would do something special if the team goes on to lift the title.

“Ok, I will do something special. I am not going to tell you. We are in it to win it and if we win, I will do something special,” she said in a video interaction with Rahul at the Eden Gardens.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are in sublime form as the two have been scoring runs consistently for KXIP. Both the batsmen were recruited to the Punjab franchise from Royal Challengers Bangalore after the Bangalore side didn’t retain them. Gayle even scored the first hundred of IPL 2018 and has two half-centuries in addition to that.

Punjab continued their tradition of shuffling captains and this time gave the post to off-spinner R Ashwin. Ashwin has earlier played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant. Ashwin has impressed everyone with his captaincy.

Kings XI Punjab have made an appearance in an IPL final in 2014 when they played KKR but lost the summit clash. They now play Delhi Daredevils at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Monday.

