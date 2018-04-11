IPL 2018: I have learnt how to be humble, says Andre Russell

Andre Russell’s knock of 88* included 11 sixes. (Source: BCCI) Andre Russell’s knock of 88* included 11 sixes. (Source: BCCI)

Andre Russell’s devastating knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chepauk has taken the Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL) season 11 by storm. Coming into bat at number four, Russell slammed a 36-ball unbeaten 88 which include 11 humungous sixes and just one four. However, despite his best efforts, KKR came up short which left the Jamaican in a sombre mood.

Reflecting on his performance, the 29-year-old all-rounder revealed that the one-year ban handed to him last season has helped him regain his confidence and assist him to emerge as a different person.

“I think the last one year has made me a different person,” said Russell. “I have learnt how to be humble. I need to make sure that you stay on top of what you are doing as a professional and yet be humble. I just want to ensure that these things don’t happen again,” he added.

Explaining the reason behind his good run of form, he said, “I think I am confident. My confidence level is very high. Once you have confidence in whatever sport you play that’s all you need, that self-belief. But I think, I am in good condition. I wouldn’t say that I am 100 percent fit. I am happy that I am hitting well and bowling with pace. So I know in a few more games, I will be where I want to be,” he added.

Speaking on KKR’s loss, Russell said, “I’ve played a lot of T20s, and you see that a lot of times, you score 180-190, even 200, and still lose the game,” he said.

“It was a good team effort. (But) I’m not going to point fingers and say, ‘this guy didn’t bowl well’ or ‘this guy didn’t’. We just have to learn from this, and take another step, make sure we nail our yorkers and be more precise on what we’re going to bowl,” he concluded by saying.

