IPL 2018: Hope we will continue from here on, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma said that dropping Kieron Pollard for the match was a tough decision to make. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma said that dropping Kieron Pollard for the match was a tough decision to make. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma said that he hopes Mumbai Indians’ win over Chennai Super Kings would act as a catalyst for them for the rest of the season. Mumbai managed to beat Chennai by eight wickets by chasing down 170 with two balls to spare. It was only their second win this season and gave them a leg-up in their chase for a spot in the top four. Most of the losses they have suffered this season have been close affairs. “Hope we will continue from here on, this should give us momentum,” said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Except the Sunrisers game where we batted poorly, we got 190 plus in rest of the games Even when we were defending, the bowlers nearly pulled it out for us,” he said. Mumbai Indians were dismissed for a paltry 87 while chasing 118 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. “We wanted this win desperately,” said Rohit, “I spoke to the boys that we didn’t want to take any decisions for the team in desperation. We wanted to be calm, today was a perfect game. When you want to win games like this, all three departments have to come collectively. That’s when you get results.”

Rohit also said that dropping Kieron Pollard for the match was a tough decision to make. “Leaving out Pollard was tough, it was hard. He was ready to accept that, going forward I don’t’ want to dismiss him completely. He’ll still be a match-winner but we’ve gone with whatever gives us a chance to win. JP had done well for us, as he’s done for Delhi. I don’t want to be dismissive of anyone. We may have a few surprise changes going forward, whatever gives us a chance to win.”

