IPL 2018 Highlights RR vs RCB: Bangaloreans KO Bangalore

Virat Kohli is bowled by K Gowtham in the IPL 2018 match between RR and RCB. (PTI Photo) Virat Kohli is bowled by K Gowtham in the IPL 2018 match between RR and RCB. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Royals find unlikely heroes to stay alive. A DRS misjudgment costs RCB dear, as they bow out. Umesh Yadav’s steady upsurge is a positive takeaway.

Royals find unlikely heroes: Eventually, it had come down to Rajasthan Royals versus AB de Villiers. A middle-order meltdown had pushed Royal Challengers Bangalore to the precipice. After 12 overs, they were teetering at 96/5. But the South African master was there in magical form. In fact, it felt like de Villiers was batting on a different surface. His sixth half-century of the season came off just 31 balls.

Shreyas Gopal was into his final over. He bowled a googly from relatively close to the stumps. For once, de Villiers misread the turn, went for a drive, missed it, lost his balance and was brilliantly stumped by Heinrich Klaasen. That broke RCB’s back. They were done and dusted for this season.

The nine matches that Gopal had played before today’s fixture, he conceded 186 runs, accounting for six scalps. The leggie lost his place in the team and came back for the final group game as Stuart Binny’s replacement. Today he returned with 4/16 from four overs, his career-best in T20 cricket.

RCB were 75/1 at one stage, going at a run-rate of nine per over. Gopal triggered the collapse with a double whammy. A faster delivery beat Parthiv Patel, as Klaasen whipped off the bails in a flash. Two balls hence, Gopal held back a googly a little and induced a return catch from Moeen Ali. RCB, always vulnerable in big games, pressed the panic button. Mandeep Singh charged down under pressure to a Gopal leg-break and presented Klaasen with another stumping opportunity. Royals had spun a web around their opponents. Ish Sodhi dragged Colin de Grandhomme to an expansive drive, tempting the batsman with the loop. Ajinkya Rahane beautifully took the catch at slip.

Rahane’s captaincy was superb. He kept a slip for the spinners throughout. He read the pitch perfectly and elected to bat first after winning the toss. He attacked Virat Kohli with K Gowtham’s off-spin and neutralised the big threat upfront. Gowtham castled Kohli and it was the Bangalore skipper’s eighth dismissal against spin this term.

Back to his Royals counterpart, and after taking care of the RCB middle order, Rahane brought back his quicks to clean up the tail. RCB needed to reach their victory target of 165 in 15.5 overs to edge past Mumbai Indians’ net run-rate. They folded for 134 in 19.2 overs instead. If Rahane masterminded the visitors’ downfall, Gopal was his unlikely hero number one. Klaasen was a very close second, replacing the irreplaceable Jos Buttler. The Saffer first revived Royals’ innings following an Umesh Yadav double-strike. The keeper-batsman took the attack to the opposition, scoring 32 off 21 balls and adding 48 runs with Rahul Tripathi for the fourth wicket. He then effected three stumpings and took a blinder to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan.

Spare a thought for Ben Laughlin as well. For over a month, the 35-year-old Aussie quick had to warm the bench because the Royals couldn’t afford to leave out their costliest auction buy – Ben Stokes. The English allrounder’s departure to join the Test squad brought Laughlin back to the fold. He celebrated his return with two wickets in two balls that hastened RCB’s capitulation.

A DRS misjudgment

Earlier, in the absence of Buttler – Royals’ batsman par excellence – Tripathi had a new opening partner. But the Jofra Archer gamble didn’t pay off though, as he departed for a duck, playing just four balls. In a win-or-bust contest for both teams, RCB had the early momentum.

Spinners had to have a busy day on this surface. Yuzvendra Chahal opened the bowling for RCB and Ali replaced him in the third over. Tripathi slog-swept the offie for a six over deep backward square, but Ali made a strong comeback, beating the batsman with a sharp off-break. Patel was convinced about the leg before and strongly proposed a review. But Ali wasn’t confident. Replays showed three reds, and the Royals opener had a lucky escape.

Tripathi set up his team’s win with an unbeaten 80 off 58 balls, as the DRS misjudgment proved to be costly for RCB. The stroke of luck apart, Tripathi played very well. His handling of Chahal was excellent; the way he used his feet and forced the leggie to alter his length. After a slow start to the season, the opener showed good form in the last two matches. Further progress for him and his team depends on other results – if Mumbai Indians lose to Delhi Daredevils tomorrow and Kings XI Punjab go down to Chennai Super Kings, Royals would be in the Playoffs.

Umesh’s steady upsurge

That Umesh Yadav has been a revelation as a limited-overs bowler this term is well documented. Even in exit, he was RCB’s biggest positive on Saturday. After accounting for Archer, the fast bowler returned for his second spell to get rid of Rahane and Sanju Samson. The biggest change in Umesh’s bowling this season was his adaptability, adjusting his length to different pitch conditions. A match figure of 3/25 in four overs further attested his steady upsurge. A 20-wicket tournament haul, at an economy rate of 7.86, is excellent news for Indian cricket.

