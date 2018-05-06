IPL 2018: MI defeat KKR, get two points to remain 5th in points table

MI beat KKR by 13 runs. (Source: BCCI) MI beat KKR by 13 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians have kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs of Indian Premier League, 2018 with a convincing 13 runs victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Incidentally, this the seventh consecutive win for MI over KKR. Batting first, Mumbai posted a challenging total of 181/4 in 20 overs before Hardik Pandya and the other bowlers restricted KKR to 168/6 and securing two vital points for skipper Rohit Sharma and his men. Chasing 182 on a relatively good batting surface did not seem like a tough task but once the wickets of Robin Uthappa (54), Nitish Rana (31) fell in quick succession it derailed KKR’s chase as they ultimately fell short of the target. With this success, MI have also climbed up to the fifth spot on the points table and have eight points in 10 matches.

5⃣0⃣@robbieuthappa looks in good touch here as he brings up his FIFTY off 32 deliveries.#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/YwlOW8Ns5Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 6 May 2018

Earlier, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field first on a sultry afternoon in Mumbai. The decision to bowl first in torrid weather conditions was a bit dubious as the bowlers and fielders had a tough task on their hands. Mumbai openers Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis piled on the misery with a 91-run opening stand. Yadav went on to hit his fourth IPL 50 in season 11. However, KKR came back into the match with a couple of crucial breakthroughs and judicious use of variations. Windies duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell picked up two wickets each as MI ultimately set a target of 182.

Unlike their opponents, KKR got off to a poor start as opener Chris Lynn departed early. The move to promote Shubman Gill to open the innings did not yield the desired results either as he was out for just 7 leaving KKR at 28/2 in 3.1 overs. But from thereon Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana steadied the ship with a vital 50 run stand. Uthappa, who was given a life by young Mayank Makande, went on to score a fine half-century. However, it was Markande who dismissed him for 54 and Rana followed soon after. It is at this point that Mumbai started dominating the game. Hardik Pandya was particularly impressive bowling an economical spell and picking up two wickets. Dinesh Karthik’s 36 off 26 balls did give KKR a glimmer of hope but ultimately scoring 21 runs in the last over proved a bit too much for him.

