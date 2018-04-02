IPL 2018: Heinrich Klaasen to replace Steve Smith in Rajasthan Royals squad

Heinrich Klaasen made his South Africa debut against India. (Source: AP) Heinrich Klaasen made his South Africa debut against India. (Source: AP)

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen will replace Steve Smith in the Rajasthan Royals squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2018. Klaasen has been chosen from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP) list after going unpicked during the IPL Auction process back in January. Rajasthan have acquired his services for a sum of Rs 50 lakh.

The South African had made his debut in the shorter versions of the game during the recent India’s tour of South Africa. He played a key role in pushing India all the way and keeping the T20 series alive later. Klaasen had then slammed seven sixes in his 69 run knock from 30 balls to help South Africa chase down a target of 189 with eight balls to spare. He had also earned the Man of the Match award in the ODI series in South Africa’s only victory.

Klaasen had come into the South Africa ODI side only after Quinton de Kock had been ruled out with an injury. Here also, he comes in with Smith ruled out of the IPL following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test between South Africa and Australia. Smith was suspended for one Test by the ICC but stricter punishment was handed down by Cricket Australia who banned him for 12 months. BCCI also joined in and barred the players following CA’s decision to not allow Smith from playing any elite level of cricket.

Smith initially stepped down as Royals captain in the aftermath of the scandal which has hit Australian cricket hard. But later BCCI cancelled his involvement completely by ending the Rs 12 crore association. Ajinkya Rahane was named as Royals’ skipper. Also involved in the ball-tampering scandal was Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who was replaced by England’s Alex Hales with Kane Williamson taking over the captaincy duties.

