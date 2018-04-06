IPL 2018: Harbhajan Singh’s move from MI to CSK was the most talked about IPL transfer on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh will represent CSK in IPL 11. (Source: chennaisuperkings.com) Harbhajan Singh will represent CSK in IPL 11. (Source: chennaisuperkings.com)

IPL 2018 is almost upon us and it promises to be an exciting affair. The first match of the 11th edition is set to take place on Saturday at the Wankhede stadium. However, the excitement began much before during the auctions in the early half of the year as players switched sides. The transfers grabbed the excitement of Twitterati at large and in a recent survey, the social networking website released a data which revealed that the most talked about IPL switch on Twitter was Harbhajan Singh’s move from Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings.

A mascot of sorts for the Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh will no longer turn out in the Blue and Gold jersey. The yellow of CSK is surely going to take MI fans some time getting used to, after all, the ‘Turbanator’ is a player who has led the MI side quite successfully in the past even helping them win the CLT20 in 2011. No surprise then that this is the most talked about the player switch, going into the 2018 season of the IPL.

Gautam Gambhir’s move to Delhi was the perfect homecoming for the hometown hero and this move comes second on the list.

India’s premier Test off-spinner, R Ashwin will no longer turn out for CSK as he was bought by Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin will captain Punjab this season, and the franchise will hope he turns their fortunes around as well.

At number four is Yuvraj Singh’s move to KXIP while at the fifth spot is Dinesh Karthik’s switch to KKR. After Karthik’s heroics in the Nidahas Trophy, fans KKR fans are now quite eager to see how Karthik fills Gambhir’s shoes.

With the addition of @henrygayle, we’ve got ourselves a plethora of explosive left-handed batsmen! Which one are you looking forward to watching the most? #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #IPLAuction — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) 28 January 2018

Some of the transfer which grabbed the imagination of social media users are – Chris Gayle to KXIP. Brendon McCullum to RCB. Mustafizur Rahman to MI. India’s premier pace bowler, Umesh Yadav’s move to RCB and Glenn Maxwell’s switch to Delhi Daredevils.

