IPL 2018: Got to learn new things everyday in Mumbai Indians, says Hardik Pandya

Friday, May 18, 2018
Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and they have won the IPL title three times. They are pitted against Delhi Daredevils in their last match in Delhi on Sunday.

By: PTI | Published: May 18, 2018 6:33:31 pm
When a squad is full of legends, a young cricketer can learn a thing or two everyday, says Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“There are so many legends in the team and every day, we get to learn a new thing. So, it is a dream come true for me to play for Mumbai Indians,” Pandya said at a promotional event when asked about his association with MI.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and they have won the IPL title three times. They are pitted against Delhi Daredevils in their last match in Delhi on Sunday, which will decide whether they qualify for the the play-offs or not.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is coached by former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene. Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond is their bowling coach while ex-India batsman Robin Singh is their batting coach.

Hardik’s Mumbai Indians team-mates Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were also present at the event held at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at the Taiwan Expo here.

The trio visited the pavilion to check out the latest gizmos put up on display by some of the top Taiwanese brands. Last year, Taiwan Excellence made their debut as sponsors for IPL by tying up with Mumbai Indians franchise as their official partner.

