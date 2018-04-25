IPL 2018: Gautam Gamhbir steps down as Delhi Daredevils captain; Shreyas Iyer to take over

Gautam Gambhir stepped down as the captain of Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday. (Source: AP) Gautam Gambhir stepped down as the captain of Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

Gautam Gambhir has stepped down as the captain of Delhi Daredevils after a weak campaign that has left the team at the bottom of the Indian Premier League 2018 table. Shreyas Iyer will replace the former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper and lead the franchise for the remaining campaign of IPL 11.

Taking full responsibility for Delhi’s unsuccessful run so far, Gambhir said in a press conference on Wednesday, “I take full responsibility for the position we are in. And looking at the position, I have decided to step down as captain. Shreyas Iyer will take over. I still feel we have the team to turn things around this.”

“It was absolutely my decision. The management didn’t pressurise at all. It was the right time to step down,” added Gambhir, the two-time IPL winning captain with KKR.

DD acquired Gambhir’s services at the IPL 2018 auction in January in hope of breaking their IPL trophy drought. He was expectedly appointed as the captain of the team but Ricky Ponting coached side lost five out of six matches to stand at the bottom of the table.

The season saw a dip in the 36-year old’s form as well. In DD’s six matches, Gambhir has managed to score just 85 runs, including 55 against Kings XI Punjab in the opening match of the season. Since then, Gambhir has poor scores of 15, 8, 3 and 4 respectively.

Ponting said that he respected Gambhir’s decision of putting the team ahead of himself. “Respect Gambhir for putting team ahead of himself. I fully endorse Iyer as captain,” he said.

Shreyas Iyer, who was also present at the press conference, said that it was a great honour for him to lead DD. He said, “I want to thank the management and my coaches for appointing me as the captain of the team. It is a great honor for me.”

