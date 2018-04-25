IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir’s form a factor in stepping down as Delhi Daredevils captain

Gautam Gambhir has scored 85 runs in five innings for Delhi Daredevils. (Source: IPL) Gautam Gambhir has scored 85 runs in five innings for Delhi Daredevils. (Source: IPL)

Gautam Gambhir’s homecoming with the Delhi Daredevils (DD) in Indian Premier League 2018, (IPL) 2018 did not quite pan out as the southpaw would have intended it to be. While on one hand, his team lies rock bottom in the points table with one victory in six matches they have played so far in this year’s edition. On the other hand, the 36-year-old is also struggling to get runs due to a consistent poor run of form with the willow in season 11 of the IPL. Ultimately, Gambhir, who is not the one to shy away from taking responsibility had to take the call of stepping down as the skipper of DD. After a seven-year tenure with the Kolkata Knight Riders where he won two IPL titles, it was expected that Gambhir would change the fortunes of a team that is yet to make it to the finals of the IPL even once.

Gambhir, who was bought for Rs 2.8 crore in the IPL auction this year, started the season on a positive note, scoring 55 runs in the first encounter against Kings XI Punjab. But from thereon, he could only manage to score only 30 runs in next four innings, posting scores of 15, 8, 3 and 4.

This sudden dip in form is a bit difficult to comprehend because he was quite impressive in the recently concluded Ranji season. Even with KKR in IPL 2017, Gambhir was the second highest run-scorer. In the list of players with most runs in IPL – Gambhir is at the fourth spot with 4,132 runs.

However, lets a take a look at where things started to go wrong for the World Cup winner.

Beginning this season, Gambhir scored a well made 55 of 42 balls with a strike rate of 130.95 against KXIP but his knock went in vain as a blistering knock by KL Rahul powered the Punjab team to a win.

In the next match against Rajasthan Royals, which was curtailed to six overs, DD required 71 runs in six overs. But for some reason, Gambhir decided not to promote himself up the order. This contentious decision of not promoting himself up the order in a truncated chase was not well received. In rain-curtailed games, the advantage is always with the chasing team but DD got off to a poor start and failed to chase a target of 71 in six overs.

Returning to his role as an opener against Mumbai Indians, Gambhir struggled to get runs- scoring 15 runs in 16 balls with a below-par strike rate 93.75.

In the following match against KKR, DD had their backs to the wall chasing 201 and the need of the hour was for the captain to step up and deliver. But the skipper fell to U19 star, Shivam Mavi for 8 as DD were bowled out for a paltry 129.

Gambhir’s struggles continued as he racked up three runs in 10 deliveries against RCB at a disappointing strike rate of 10. However, the final nail in the coffin came on Tuesday where DD succumbed to a shocking defeat at home against KXIP.Chasing a 144 DD were bowled out for 139, where Gambhir could only contribute four runs (13 balls).

True, that I’ve stepped down from DD captaincy. Just to clarify it was my call, nothing from the management or coaching staff. I may not be leading from the front but I will be the last man standing for @DelhiDaredevils. No individual bigger than d team. Very much a #DilDIlli — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 25 April 2018

Gambhir was visibly disappointed with his teams’ and personal effort and this result most likely prompted him to take the brave call of stepping down from captaincy duties. Whether it helps him to change his fortunes with the bat is a matter of conjecture but for now, young Shreyas Iyer must conjure up a miracle to script a turnaround for DD’s ongoing season, which already seems all but over.

