IPL 2018: Would have played if selected after stepping down from captaincy, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir stepped down as Delhi Daredevils captain in the middle of the season. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir stepped down as Delhi Daredevils captain in the middle of the season. (Source: BCCI)

Former Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday described the ongoing IPL 2018 season as his “worst ever IPL season”. DD crashed out of the tournament as they finished in the eight position with just 10 points in 14 games. Gambhir, who stepped down as the skipper after a series of poor performances, in the middle of the tournament, and did not play a single game after he was replaced by Shreyas Iyer in the leadership role.

In a column written for Hindustan Times, the 36-year old explained what went wrong for the franchise in the tournament. “A lot of people asked me why I didn’t play after stepping down from captaincy. My reply is simple: I would have played had I been picked. A lot of people also ask me where did we go wrong. It is simple again: injuries to key players like Rabada and Morris, inability to build the right team combination, certain players not clicking, the team not playing important moments well and also the inability to handle pressure are all reasons for our failure. I have always believed it is bowlers who win you games whatever be the format. I think we lacked there,” he wrote.

The left-handed batsman further went on to rubbish rumours that he is planning to take retirement from the sport. “It is widely speculated that I am retiring from the game and contesting elections in Delhi and District Cricket Association. Both are not true. I am still keen to play and win games for my teams,” he said.

Gambhir, who previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL victories, further added that he is eagerly awaiting the Eliminator between KKR and RR on Wednesday. “Currently, I am in Chandigarh for family reasons and will then go on a short vacation. But before that, I will be eagerly following the playoffs. KKR take on Rajasthan on Wednesday,” he said.

Speaking on KKR’s performance this season, the Delhi batsman went on to praise skipper Dinesh Karthik. “Well, I am firmly in the KKR camp. Besides my emotional attachment with my erstwhile team, I think the ‘purples’ have the experience of playing big games. I have liked the way Dinesh Karthik has led the group. He has absorbed pressures well. I have loved the way he has handled Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling. I get a feeling it could once again be their day,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd