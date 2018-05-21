IPL 2018: Full schedule, fixtures, venues of IPL Playoffs

Follow Us:
Monday, May 21, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Here is the complete schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Play-offs following the end of 56 matches that make up the league stage.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 21, 2018 8:46:26 am
CSK and SRH players at the end of the IPL match in Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings play table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1. (Source: PTI)
Indian Premier League 2018 season is approaching its conclusion with the final day of the league matches on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad topped the IPL 2018 points table with Chennai Super Kings finishing second with a win against Kings XI Punjab. By finishing in the top two, they have given themselves the luxury of having two bites at the cherry in quest for playing the final of the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders finished third with 16 points and Rajasthan Royals, with 14 points, qualified on the last day of league matches when neither Mumbai Indians or Kings XI Punjab crossed the finishing line. After a total of 56 matches since the start of the season in April, Kane Williamson’s side sit comfortably at the top of the table with 18 points and face second-placed CSK, who returned to action after a ban of two years, in the first Qualifier. Both SRH and CSK finished with 18 points but Hyderabad finished with a slightly better net run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals by finishing third and fourth will have one chance at going forward in the tournament. They will square off in the Eliminator.

IPL 2018 Playoffs schedule:

Qualifier 1: Sunrisers  Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
When: May 22 (Tuesday)

Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
When: May 23 (Wednesday)

Qualifier 2: Qualifier 1 loser vs Eliminator winner
Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
When: May 25 (Friday)

FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2
Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
When: May 27

