For IPL 2018, we use DLS but why not think about VJD method, questions Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has voiced his support for the Jaydevan (VJD) method in place of the currently used Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) for matches affected by rain. This was after KKR succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets in a match which was curtailed due to rain. Chasing a target of 192, KXIP were 96/0 in 8.2 overs when the rain started to pour. However, when play resumed the revised target was 125 runs in 13 overs, effectively meaning that KXIP needed just 29 off 28 balls.

“Suddenly after rain, they needed run-a-ball. I didn’t understand that bit but I am sure Duckworth-Lewis is something people are still trying to figure out what it is,” Karthik said at the post-match news conference.

“That was little surprising, because ideally if it would have been a 20-over game, they would have needed eight an over. If we could have got two quick wickets, the run rate would have kept going up,” he added.

“I have always thought that the VJD is an Indian method and it’s an Indian domestic tournament, why not think about it in the future?” Karthik enquired before adding, “It’s been proven that it’s a really good method. We have used in domestic tournaments. Only for IPL, we use DLS. Why not think about VJD here and promote it?”

Reflecting on the performance of his side, Karthik expressed disappointment and said, “We could have scored 10-12 runs more. But more importantly we did not bowl good enough to defend it. There is not a pattern to get him (Gayle) out that teams have found out yet. He’s batting really well and you got to accept that. It’s not only Chris Gayle’s day but KL (Rahul) also did well.”

