IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals Ziva’s wish after CSK’s title triumph

CSK captain MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva following the IPL win in Mumbai. (Source: PTI) CSK captain MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva following the IPL win in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

At the end of 60 matches and nearly two months of intense action, IPL saw its latest winner as Chennai Super Kings triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the eight wicket win, CSK won their third IPL crown having also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2011. Having served out their two year suspension for alleged match fixing, CSK showed no signs of lack of confidence through the tournament – they picked up where they left off.

At the end of the day, MS Dhoni emerged as the smiling captain to step up to the podium and take the trophy from BCCI acting president CK Khanna before the entire CSK unit joined in to get their hands on the much sought after silverware. At the conclusion of the match, Dhoni put up a picture on Instagram with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva – who captured all the shutterbugs’ attentions through the course of the IPL. In the caption, Dhoni lauded Shane Watson for the unbeaten 117 run knock before quipping Ziva didn’t care about the trophy but she just wanted to run free on the lawns of Wankhede.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow. Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through. end of a good season. Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings.”

Labelled the ‘Dad’s Army’ for multiple 30-plus players in the CSK team, Dhoni said the mantra was to focus on the players’ fitness irrespective of the age. In the post-match interaction she said: “We talked a lot about age but what matters is the fitness. Rayudu for example is 32, he’s someone who is fit, covers a lot of ground. Even if he plays a few games where he spends a lot of time in the ground and in the field, he never complains. So, it is the fitness that really matters more than the age aspect.”

“What captains want is players who move well in the field. It doesn’t matter which year a player is born in, whether you are 19 or 20 – you have to be agile. You have to accept your shortcomings. For example, if I push Watson to stop a single, there is a very good chance that he’ll burst his hamstring and won’t be available for the next game. So what you tell yourselves is that they have to commit and try, but there’s no point getting injured for a single,” said Dhoni before adding the CSK squad will head to Chennai on Monday for further celebrations.

