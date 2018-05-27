IPL 2018 Final Live Cricket Score CSK vs SRH Live Score: SRH lose Shikhar Dhawan against CSK

IPL 2018 Final, Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad play Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a cracker of a final to IPL 2018. This is the fourth time that the two teams are facing each other this season with SRH yet to record a victory against the MS Dhoni-led side. SRH and CSK had both finished first and second respectively in the league table at the end of the group stage this season. It is interesting to note though, that CSK are the only team that SRH have not been able to beat. Chennai Super Kings have won the three matches by four runs, eight wickets and two wickets with the most recent win being the reason why they are in the final. (IPL Home| IPL News| CSK vs SRH Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Final, Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings are back in the IPL final in their first year back in the tournament and Surisers Hyderabad, who had somewhat taken over in their absence as the chief team to beat, are standing between them and a third title. Both sides have by and far looked the two best teams in the league this season and finished in the top two at the end of the group stage. They had also escaped the mad scramble that took place for the final two knockout spots in the final weekend of group stage matches. SRH have beaten every team except CSK this season, despite facing them three times.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
Dhawan goes for a wild slog against Jadeja's delivery which was straight and flat, he misses it completely and the ball seems to clips his thigh pad before hitting the stumps. Now, SRH will be tested. They have struggled this season after the dismissal of either Williamson or Dhawan.
Stability is the name of the game from SRH. There have been a total of three sixes and four fours so far in the innings. Williamson ended this period with a four and six off Bravo's last two balls. The last one was a bit of a bowling howler from Bravo. He bowled a slow full toss wide outside off stump to one of the batsmen in the world and got the deserved treatment.
It may be a slow start but remember that SRH have their two batsmen in the middle and they have the kind of bowling attack that makes even 150 look like a tough target. It has hence been a good start to the innings for them as the powerplay comes to an end.
Kane Williamson steps up and hits a four and a six off the second and fourth ball of the over. But he is unable to make Chahar leak for any more runs. SRH are not being able to get a good flow going to this innings. Meanwhile, Williamson has become the fifth player after David Warner, Chris Gayle, Michael Hussey and Virat Kohli to reach 700 runs in a season.
Lungi Ngidi keeps Kane Williamson in check and ends up bowling a maiden over. This is exactly the kind of start that Dhoni may have been hoping for when he said that his team would be bowling first. Williamson and Dhawan are in the middle for SRH.
Goswami pushes it away and the two run a single. But that was all there could have been and batsman pays the price for a poorly judged second run. That is the first wicket of the evening and, have to say, it is a self-inflicted wound.
The first ball of the match was an above waist-level full toss and thus a no-ball from Deepak Chahar. Five more runs were ran by the two openers in the rest of the over, no team have hence pulled ahead in the first over.
Shikhar Dhawan and Shreevats Goswami walk out to open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deepak Chahar is the man with the new ball for Chennai Super Kings.
CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni( C & WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi
SRH XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(WK), Kane Williamson(C), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
We start off with some typical MS Dhoni humour. The coin was tossed up in the air and it went a long way, Sanjay Manjrekar said that it was a heads and was not quite sire whether it was Dhoni or Kane Williamson who called right. Dhoni said it was Williamson with a smile, the latter looked rather blankly at Manjrekar. Finally, it turned out that it was Dhoni who called right and he said that CSK would bowl first. Dhoni says that Karn Sharma is back in place of Harbhajan. Kane Williamson says that Sandeep Sharma will play for them while Sreevats Goswami replaces the injured Wriddhiman Saha.