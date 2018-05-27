IPL 2018 Final Live Cricket Score CSK vs SRH Live Score: SRH lose Shikhar Dhawan against CSK

IPL 2018 Final Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to beat Chennai Super Kings this season. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Final Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to beat Chennai Super Kings this season. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018 Final, Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad play Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a cracker of a final to IPL 2018. This is the fourth time that the two teams are facing each other this season with SRH yet to record a victory against the MS Dhoni-led side. SRH and CSK had both finished first and second respectively in the league table at the end of the group stage this season. It is interesting to note though, that CSK are the only team that SRH have not been able to beat. Chennai Super Kings have won the three matches by four runs, eight wickets and two wickets with the most recent win being the reason why they are in the final. (IPL Home| IPL News| CSK vs SRH Full Scorecard)