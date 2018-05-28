IPL 2018 Final Highlights: 20 Photos that defined CSK’s win over SRH

CSK won IPL 2018 title. (Source: IPL) CSK won IPL 2018 title. (Source: IPL)

Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third Indian Premier League title on Sunday by winning the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. Shane Watson’s unbeaten knock of 117 led SRH into submission at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a high-pressure final. The Yellow-brigade returned to the T20 tournament after a gap of two years due to the team management’s involvement in spot-fixing scandal. Chasing 179 for victory, Chennai eased to the target with nine deliveries to spare to complete a fairytale comeback. Chennai had finished behind table-toppers Hyderabad in the group stage but defeated them in the playoffs at the same venue on Tuesday. They picked up their third IPL trophy after a gap of seven years.

MS Dhoni celebrates with daughter Ziva after the match.

Players take selfies after the final match.

Suresh Raina with his daughter at the Wankhede Stadium. (Source: IPL)

Ambati Raydu hit the winning four that led to wild celebrations.

