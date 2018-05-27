IPL 2018 Final: Twitterati reacts to Shane Watson masterclass

Shane Watson rose to the occasion with a fantastic knock in the finals. (Source: BCCI) Shane Watson rose to the occasion with a fantastic knock in the finals. (Source: BCCI)

In the final act of Indian Premier League, 2018 Chennai Super Kings are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. While CSK is in their seventh IPL final, SRH is getting a title shot only for the second time. MS Dhoni won the toss in the big finals and had no hesitation in choosing to bowl first. After a cautious start, the innings gained momentum once skipper Kane Williamson got into the groove. However, his dismissal set the tone down for SRH. But once again the two big lads of the orange army- Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite provided the boost towards the end of the innings as SRH ended with a competitive 178/6 in 20 overs. While a target of 179 is challenging it can be certainly be chased down. Successful run-chases in IPL finals included- 164 by RR against CSK in Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium in 2008. KKR has also chased down totals of above 190 twice against CSK and KXIP respectively. The craze of the IPL final has grabbed the imagination of lovers of the game across the world. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter.

We could easily say that this has been one of the most closely contested IPL in its history. Here’s My best XI from this #IPL:

1. Rayudu

2. L Rahul

3. Kohli

4. Pant

5. ABD

6. Dhoni (c) (wk)

7. Hardik Pandiya

8. Rashid Khan

9. Mujeeb Rahman

10. Bhuvi

11. Andrew Tye#IPL2018 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 27 May 2018

It is going to be a score that sets up a really good last innings at the #IPL. Neither team with a significant advantage. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 May 2018

Nothing better than the anticipation of a final, @SunRisers ready to deliver in Mumbai! 👊#OrangeArmy #IPL2018Final — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) 27 May 2018

IPL final.. What a match it’s going to be! Hopefully we can do all the Hyderabad fans proud and put in a huge performance! It’s been an amazing 7/8 weeks and lifting the trophy would be the icing on the cake 🙏🏼 #orangearmy @SunRisers — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) 27 May 2018

Meanwhile, reflecting on SRH’s batting effort in the first innings, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said, “Obviously we got a good total. In a final, runs on the board is always pressure. It is a good wicket and they have a very good line-up. We need to be at our best with the ball. On this track if you keep wickets in hand, you can score 90-100 in the last 10 overs. That was our plan and luckily it came off. Assess the wicket as soon as possible and bowl accordingly. If the slower ball is gripping then we need to bowl more slower balls, or if the hard length is working then stick to the hard length. We have a good bowling side and we all need to step up. Some butterflies in the stomach but we need to be calm and do the process right.”

