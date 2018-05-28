IPL 2018 Final CSK vs SRH Stats: Shane Watson gets unique record; Rayudu, Harbhajan match Rohit Sharma feat

Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy for the third time. (Source: BCCI) Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy for the third time. (Source: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings made a remarkable comeback to the Indian Premier League after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final on Sunday to lift their third IPL title. Chasign a tricky 179 in 20 overs, CSK rode on a sensational knock of 117 runs by Shane Watson to go over the line. Watson struck 117 in 57 balls to guide his team to win. With the victory, Chennai Super Kings also became the second team in the history of the cash-rich league to win the tournament thrice. Mumbai Indians achieved the feat in last edition when they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in the final. Watson talked about his innings after the match and said, “It’s been a special season to be honest. To get a special season especially after the last season with RCB. It means a lot to be with a franchise like CSK. After those first ten balls I was only hoping to catch up to at least a run-a-ball.”

IPL 2018 Final CSK vs SRH Stats:

* Shane Watson became the first player to score a century in successful chase in Indian Premier League final. Wriddhiman Saha scored a century in an IPL final but his side — KXIP — ended up on the losing side.

* No team has ever beaten another team four times in a single IPL season but Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad for the fourth time in IPL 2018, a record.

* Rohit Sharma has won an IPL title for a record four times. But now, Rohit has been joined by two more players. Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh have now also won four IPL titles. Harbhajan was not part of the playing 11 in IPL 2018 final.

* Till Sunday, Mumbai Indians were the most successful team in IPL history. But Chennai Super Kings have now matched them by winning their third IPL title

* Suresh Raina has now played three IPL finals and have played them all for the same team. MS Dhoni has played four finals but he has represented Rising Pune Supergiant in one season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd