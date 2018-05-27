IPL 2018 Final CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson ton gives CSK third IPL title

IPL Final CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson scored 117* against SRH. (AP Photo) IPL Final CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson scored 117* against SRH. (AP Photo)

IPL is back with Chennai Super Kings. The team which was labelled as “dad’s army”, which had it’s home ground changed after two games, and which was returning to Indian Premier League after a gap of two years after match-fixing allegations, laid out the perfect chase by a 36-year-old who took 11 balls to get off the mark but ended with 117 runs. They chased down 179-run target was made to look ridiculously easy by Shane Watson who did not panic for a moment, a trait MS Dhoni has embedded in the Chennai team. Sunrisers Hyderabad were the best team in the league stage, finishing at the top of the table after 14 games but Chennai beat them four times in the season and this was the easiest of them. (Watson scores second IPL 2018 century)

SRH had boosted with the best bowling line-up in the tournament with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan as their top bowlers. CSK respected them in the final and played their eight overs for just 40 runs. But Watson & Co. took the other three bowlers — Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan — to all parts of the park.

Watson scored his second century of IPL 2018 (fourth overall in IPL) and became the first player to score a century in a successful chase. He was ably supported by Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu as well in the final.

