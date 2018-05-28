IPL 2018: Means a lot to be with a franchise like CSK, says Shane Watson after Man of the Match

Shane Watson top-scored in the IPL Final as CSK won the title. (Source: AP) Shane Watson top-scored in the IPL Final as CSK won the title. (Source: AP)

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to win their third IPL title at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing 179 runs to repeat their 2010 and 2011 glory, Shane Watson played a pivotal role in seeing CSK home with an innings that started off with severe pressure before turning into pure ecstasy as he remained unbeaten on 117 runs from 57 balls.

With his fourth IPL hundred and second of the season, Watson turned things around from what was a terrible season with Royal Challengers Bangalore last time around. With the final win, Watson won his second IPL title – ten years after lifting the trophy with Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of the tournament.

“It’s been a special season to be honest. To get a special season especially after the last season with RCB. It means a lot to be with a franchise like CSK.” said Watson in the post-match presentation after winning the Man of the Match award.

At the onset of CSK’s chase, Watson went without scoring for ten balls as he struggled to read Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s swing bowling. That allowed the SRH seamer to start off with a maiden over. Four balls later, Watson looked cleary ruffled as the wait to open the account continued. But when he finally got going, SRH bowlers had no response or clue how to get him to stop again.

“After those first ten balls I was only hoping to catch up to at least a run-a-ball. Bhuvi is really good with the new ball and was lucky to get the opportunity to catch up. It was good that I got a couple of boundaries to hit and get on par to take it from there,” the 36-year-old added.

With the tournament drawing to a close, Watson reckoned this gives him an opportunity to rest having played regular cricket for the past two months and in preparation as well.

“The good thing is that I wouldn’t be playing for the next three-four months; feels great. It gives me plenty of time to recover. Throughout the back end of the tournament I was hanging on for dear life, Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni have been looking after me really well and I am really glad to contribute like I did tonight,” the veteran Australian all-rounder concluded.

