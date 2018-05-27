IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to headline star-studded Closing Ceremony at Wankhede

CSK and SRH will compete to win the coveted IPL 2018 Trophy. (Source: BCCI) CSK and SRH will compete to win the coveted IPL 2018 Trophy. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian Premier League 2018 final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will decide who lifts the prestigious title after a hard-fought season. But before the start of the play, the fans at the stadium will witness a star-studded Closing Ceremony, which will see some of the biggest names from Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

The segment which has been advertised as Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai, which will be aired from 5 pm onwards on Star Plus, will be reportedly hosted by Ranbir, while several stars from the upcoming movie Race 3- Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem will also be seen performing at the closing ceremony. The stars of another upcoming film Veere Di Wedding Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania will also be seen performing at the show.

This final, enjoy cricket with masti, dhamaal and entertainment. #PartyTohBantiHai

Cricket Final LIVE Party Toh Banti Hai, 27th May at 5pm only on STAR PLUS. @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @AnilKapoor Click to set a reminder: http://t.co/wuO9hnaqg6 pic.twitter.com/E7WQ3A1air — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) 25 May 2018

According to reports, Katrina, who performed at the Opening Ceremony in 2016, will perform a 10-minute performance to close the show. Kriti Sanon, who performed in the last season’s Opening Ceremony, will also perform at the event and shared a video of rehearsal official Instagram account.

MS Dhoni-led CSK will compete to win their third trophy against SRH. The franchise returned to IPL after a hiatus of two years following the match-fixing scandal and will hope to script a fairytale comeback by lifting the trophy. SRH, on the other hand, will be eager to win the title for the second time in three years and prove themselves as tough competitors.

