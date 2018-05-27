Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
  IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to headline star-studded Closing Ceremony at Wankhede

IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to headline star-studded Closing Ceremony at Wankhede

India Premier League 2018 final will see Chennai Super Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 27, 2018 11:46:47 am
IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH CSK and SRH will compete to win the coveted IPL 2018 Trophy. (Source: BCCI)
The Indian Premier League 2018 final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will decide who lifts the prestigious title after a hard-fought season. But before the start of the play, the fans at the stadium will witness a star-studded Closing Ceremony, which will see some of the biggest names from Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

The segment which has been advertised as Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai, which will be aired from 5 pm onwards on Star Plus, will be reportedly hosted by Ranbir, while several stars from the upcoming movie Race 3- Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem will also be seen performing at the closing ceremony. The stars of another upcoming film Veere Di Wedding Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania will also be seen performing at the show.

According to reports, Katrina, who performed at the Opening Ceremony in 2016, will perform a 10-minute performance to close the show. Kriti Sanon, who performed in the last season’s Opening Ceremony, will also perform at the event and shared a video of rehearsal official Instagram account.

MS Dhoni-led CSK will compete to win their third trophy against SRH. The franchise returned to IPL after a hiatus of two years following the match-fixing scandal and will hope to script a fairytale comeback by lifting the trophy. SRH, on the other hand, will be eager to win the title for the second time in three years and prove themselves as tough competitors.

Final : 27 May, 2018
Chennai Super Kings
VS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
