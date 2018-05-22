IPL 2018 Qualifier 1: Faf du Plessis stuns SRH, takes CSK to 7th IPL final

IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 SRH v s CSK: Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 67*. (AP Photo) IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 SRH v s CSK: Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 67*. (AP Photo)

MS Dhoni would be proud of Faf du Plessis and the way he chased down the total agianst Sunrisers Hyderabad. Du Plessis, opening the batting for CSK, played a stunning innings (67* off 42) and helped his team recover from 62/6 in the 13th over. His innings was so special that he remained unbeaten only for the second time in an IPL chase. He made it man-on-man with the bowler at the death. SRH went ahead with Carlos Brathwaite in the 18th over and Du Plessis pounced on him and took 20 runs to shift the momentum in CSK’s favour. They need 43 off 18 balls but the South African fnished the game with a six off the first ball of the final over and took CSK to their seventh IPL final in nine seasons.

Rashid Khan had rocked the CSK chase with two wickets, including that of MS Dhoni, for just 11 runs from his four overs. His spell meant that CSK did not score even close to what they needed. They were always below run-a-ball until the 17th over. Shardul Thakur remained unbeaten on 15 off 5 with three boundaries in the 19th over which left CSK needing six from the final over.

