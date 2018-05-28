Lord’s Cricket Ground turns IPL Fan Park as fans enjoy CSK vs SRH Final, watch video

Fans watching IPL 2018 Final at Lord’s Cricket Ground. (Jarrod Kimber Twitter) Fans watching IPL 2018 Final at Lord’s Cricket Ground. (Jarrod Kimber Twitter)

The Lord’s Cricket Ground in London turned into an IPL Fan Park after the fourth day’s play of the first Test between England and Pakistan. The hundreds of fans at the ground enjoyed the IPL 2018 Final between Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad which was being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

While fans India were enjoying the game, there was similar craze in England as well. Lord’s was hosting the first of the two Tests between England and Pakistan. It ended on the fourth day — Sunday — and after the game, the organisers decided to screen the IPL 2018 Final on the big screen at the ground.

Various journalists and fans tweeted photos and videos from the ground which had people watching the IPL Final. “Lord’s are letting everyone stay to watch the IPL final,” tweeted The Times journalist Elizabeth Ammon.

Lord’s are letting everyone stay to watch the IPL final pic.twitter.com/XBPvYjP146 — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) 27 May 2018

Pakistan defeated England in the first Test by nine wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Pakistan needed only 64 runs to win the Test and they chased the target down with nine wickets in hand.

