IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings’ Road to Final

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings into their seventh IPL final on Sunday. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings into their seventh IPL final on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Returning to the Indian Premier League after serving a ban of two years, Chennai Super Kings have silenced all their critics with a phenomenal run of form. Led by MS Dhoni CSK finished second on the points table and then went on to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier to storm into the finals at Wankhede on Sunday. Let’s take a recap of CSK’s road to the final-

MI vs CSK – CSK win by 1 wicket

Chasing 166, CSK got over the line with one ball to spare courtesy of valiant knocks by Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30 balls) and Kedar Jadhav. Jadhav, who was injured and retired hurt, came back to hit the winning runs.

Dwayne Bravo scored 68 runs off 30 balls. (PTI Photo) Dwayne Bravo scored 68 runs off 30 balls. (PTI Photo)

CSK vs KKR – CSK won by 5 wickets

This was yet another instance when CSK took the match down to the wire and once again won the match of the penultimate delivery. Chasing 203, CSK got off to a terrific start before Sam Billings slammed a quickfire 53 to race to victory.

CSK triumphed against KKR in Chennai. (Source: BCCI) CSK triumphed against KKR in Chennai. (Source: BCCI)

KXIP vs CSK – CSK lost by 5 runs

Batting first on their home turf, KXIP posted 197. However, this time CSK fell short by 5 runs. MS Dhoni struck a fine half-century but failed to see his team over the finishing line.

Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 runs. (Source: BCCI) Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 runs. (Source: BCCI)

CSK vs RR – CSK won by 64 runs

Batting first CSK posted a massive 204/5. Shane Watson top scored with 106 against his former franchise. In reply, Rajasthan could only muster 140 runs on the board.

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Pune. (Source: IPL) Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in Pune. (Source: IPL)

SRH vs CSK – CSK won by 4 runs

In this nailbiting contest, CSK once again batted first and scored 182/3. In reply, SRH fell short by 4 runs as the bowlers led by Deepak Chahar did most of the damage before guiding their side to victory.

CSK beat SRH by four runs (Source: BCCI) CSK beat SRH by four runs (Source: BCCI)

RCB vs CSK – CSK won by 5 wickets

In this match, CSK’s bowlers were on the backfoot from the start as batsmen made merry on a belter of a wicket. RCB scored 205/8 in the first innings but failed to defend it as MS Dhoni struck a dazzling 70 to guide his team to victory.

MS Dhoni blasted 70 runs off 36 balls against RCB. (PTI Photo) MS Dhoni blasted 70 runs off 36 balls against RCB. (PTI Photo)

CSK vs MI – CSK lost by 8 wickets

Batting first CSK scored 169/5 but the bowlers failed to defend it as MI reached the target with two balls to spare. Rohit Sharma was the player of the match courtesy of a fine 56 in 33 balls.

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. (PTI Photo) Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. (PTI Photo)

CSK vs DD – CSK won by 13 runs

Delhi Daredevils won the toss and opt to bowl first. However, the decision backfired big time as CSK posted 211/4 in 20 overs. DD fought valiantly but ultimately fell short by 13 runs.

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils in Match 30. (BCCI Photo) Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils in Match 30. (BCCI Photo)

KKR vs CSK – KKR won by 6 wickets

In this enthralling battle at the Eden Gardens, CSK scored 177/5 after batting first. In reply, KKR romped home in 17.4 overs. This was CSK’s third loss in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens. (Source: IPL) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens. (Source: IPL)

CSK vs RCB – CSK won by 6 wickets

In the return leg of the Southern Derby, CSK’s bowlers rose to the occasion to bundle out RCB for 127. In reply, CSK reached the target with 6 wickets in hand. Ravindra Jadeja was awarded the Man of the Match for his 3 for 18.

Chennai Super Kings beat RCB by 6 wickets. (PTI Photo) Chennai Super Kings beat RCB by 6 wickets. (PTI Photo)

CSK vs RR – RR won by 4 wickets

CSK had to suffer a shocking defeat against Rajasthan despite posting a competitive 176/4 in 20 Ovs. In reply, RR failed to get off to a good start but Jos Buttler’s fantastic 95 guided his team to a victory with one ball to spare.

RR beat CSK by 4 wickets. (Source: File) RR beat CSK by 4 wickets. (Source: File)

CSK vs SRH – CSK won by 8 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opt to bowl first and restricted Sunrisers to 179/4. Riding on an unbeaten 100 by Ambati Rayudu CSK got home with one over remaining.

CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets. (Source: PTI) CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets. (Source: PTI)

DD vs CSK – DD won by 34 runs

Chennai Super Kings had already qualified for the knockout stages of the IPL and perhaps a lackadaisical attitude got the better of them as they lost to bottom place Delhi by 34 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

DD beat CSK by 34 runs. (Source: PTI) DD beat CSK by 34 runs. (Source: PTI)

CSK vs KXIP – CSK won by 5 wickets

In the last league encounter of IPL 2018, CSK defeated Kings XI by five wickets. The decision to bowl first under lights in Pune paid rich dividends as Lungi Ngidi (4/10) bowled a fiery spell of fast bowling to dismiss KXIP for 153. In reply, CSK reached the target with five balls to spare.

CSK beat KXIP by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI) CSK beat KXIP by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

CSK vs SRH – CSK won by 2 wickets

CSK’ habit of taking matches down to the wire came to the forefront once again as they did a perfect jailbreak to win the match by 2 wickets. Batting first SRH scored 139/7 and in reply, CSK reached the target in 19.1 overs. Faf du Plessis was awarded the man of the match after a fine half-century.

CSK defeated SRH to go into the final of IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI) CSK defeated SRH to go into the final of IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI)

.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd