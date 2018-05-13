Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik asked me to smile after KKR defeat, says Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was in a cheerful mood after his team returned back to winning ways as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 13, 2018 5:57:58 pm
shah rukh khan KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Eden Garden. (Source: PTI)
Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was in a cheerful mood after his team returned back to winning ways as they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs on Saturday. Two days after he apologised to his fans for the side’s performance, the Bollywood superstar posted a smiling picture on social media saying ‘my captain asked me to smile’.

A day after Kolkata Knight Riders racked up its biggest total in Indore, SRK said, “My Captain @DineshKarthik asked me to smile cos I was so disappointed at the match before. This pic is for him. Thx @Russell12A @prasidh43 @SunilPNarine74 & #KKRTeam. Onwards & up…”

Sunil Narine’s blistering 75 off 36 balls and captain Dinesh Karthik’s robust 50 off 23 lifted Kolkata, that moved to No. 4 with 12 points, to 245/6 after Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and opted to chase on a small ground.

In KKR’s previous match, KKR fell to a crushing 108-run defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens. MI scored a mammoth 210/6 batting first and KKR were dismissed for a paltry 108. SRK apologised after the match saying, “Sports is about the spirit; wins/losses don’t reflect that. But tonite as the ‘Boss’ I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit.”

