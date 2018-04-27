Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils rope in Junior Dala to replace injured Chris Morris

Junior Dala will feature for the Daredevils after Chris Morris suffered a back injury which ruled him out for the remainder of IPL's season 11.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 27, 2018 6:40:05 pm
India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA, SA vs Ind, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I, Junior Dala, Junior Dala bowling, Junior Dala South Africa, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Junior Dala will join Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI)
South African seamer Junior Dala was roped in by Delhi Daredevils in place of injured all-rounder Chris Morris for the remainder of IPL 2018. Dala made his T20 International debut for South Africa against India earlier this year and has featured in three matches for his country so far. He will wear jersey no. 3 for the Delhi Daredevils. Delhi Daredevils’ next game in the VIVO IPL 2018 is against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on 27th April.

It has been confirmed that Chris Morris has suffered a back injury and hence will return home for treatment. Morris had to sit out in DD’s previous encounter against King XI Punjab and could only feature in DD’s four games this season.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will be leading the Delhi Daredevils for the first time since Gautam Gambhir announced his decision to step down. Explaining the reason behind the decision Gambhir said, “The bell started ringing after the last game (against KXIP at Kotla) and it was time to take the call. My own performance has not been upto the mark. Maybe I was too desperate to turn things around.”

“I was sitting alone and thinking, I couldn’t handle the pressure… I was not good enough and that is all. I take full responsibility for the position we are in. And looking at the position, I have decided to step down as captain. Shreyas Iyer will take over. I still feel we have the team to turn things around this,” he added.

