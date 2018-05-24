IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils invite differently abled fans, but entering Feroz Shah Kotla a deterrent

Only two disabled fans turned up at the Feroz Shah Kotla for DD vs CSK. (Source: File) Only two disabled fans turned up at the Feroz Shah Kotla for DD vs CSK. (Source: File)

In a novel initiative, the Delhi Daredevils opened its doors for the team’s differently abled fans to enjoy the excitement of an IPL match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on May 19. However, the penultimate encounter of the team in the capital, which featured DD and Chennai Super Kings had just two differently abled fans making it to the ground. While facilities inside the stadium for disabled fans have been upgraded as per the directives of Court of Commissioner (Disabilities), the problem of accessibility to the stadium continues to dissuade ardent followers of the game. The lack of reserved parking facilities and accessibility to the stadium remains as hindrances.

Pranav Soorma, 23, who uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury, was one among the 30,000-odd spectators present at the stadium. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Soorma expressed satisfaction about some of the provisions inside the ground – including reserved seats in Hill B, ramped access to the seats, lifts to reach vertical levels, and accessible toilets.

However, he rued the absence of an allocated parking area for differently abled fans.

“I arrived an hour before the match and was expecting a separate parking area, but it wasn’t so. My father was accompanying me and he requested security guards to allow us to park between gate 3 and 5, but were whisked away. Leaving me at the stadium he went all the way to the allocated parking area (Mata Sundri College),” Soorma said.

“Barricades were also placed along the road leading to the entrance of the stadium, which made it difficult for me to arrive at the ground. Had my father not been there I would not have been able to go inside the ground,” he said.

Disabled fans had problems accessing the stadium on the matchday.

Echoing his thoughts another spectator present at the stadium (who wished to remain anonymous) said, “I had to come all the way from gate 14 to gate 3 and that too on uneven roads. It is a huge problem for us but there was no one to talk to about this issue.”

Dr Satendra Singh, Associate Professor at University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi University, filed a petition three years ago with the Court of Commissioner (Disabilities) to make Feroz Shah Kotla stadium accessible to spectators with disabilities. His suggestions included a reserved parking area for people with disabilities. In March 2018, the court passed instructions to Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to make the stadium disabled-friendly.

The court had said it was expected that the stadium would be made truly accessible to persons with disabilities, and the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium would be a model which can be replicated elsewhere in the country. Toilets for the disabled and a railing for the ramp are some of the facilities to be provided. In addition, it was also proposed to allocate some points inside and outside the stadium from where differently abled persons can be picked up by a vehicle from the respective stands, and dropped at the stadium gate.

Suggestions of Dr Satender Singh in the petition to Court of Commissioner (Disabilities). Suggestions of Dr Satender Singh in the petition to Court of Commissioner (Disabilities).

Citing the judgment of the Court of Commissioner, Dr Singh said, “Point 13 of the judgment passed by the Court specifically quotes provisions of RPWD Act 2016, point 11 (iv), (v) also highlights accessibility. As it is mandatory as per law, it is explicit that it includes parking.”

Colonel (retd) Amarbir Singh, who is advisor to Justice (retd.) Vikramjit Sen, presently the Supreme Court-appointed administrator of DDCA, admitted the facilities need an upgrade.

“I agree it is an issue. If differently-abled fans cannot reach the stadium with ease, then how will they enjoy watching a match? We have taken the first step now, it is time to complete the next. However, the area outside the stadium is manned by the police and allowing cars to come in is a security hazard. Hence, all stakeholders must come together and find a solution,” Col. Singh explained.

DDCA General Manager Neeraj Sharma maintained that provisions for parking were in place in front of Gate no. 5. When informed about the difficulties faced by the differently abled fans, Sharma promised to look into the matter.

Incidentally, the tickets for the match did not mention any of the facilities. On the day of the match, there was no dedicated officer to look into problems faced by differently abled spectators.

ANNOUNCEMENT! The differently abled fans have reserved sections in Hill B and their tickets can be exchanged at the box office (Raja Ram Mohan Roy Memorial Hall) or from gate no. 3. An intense clash is on the cards! 👊🏻#DilDilli #Dhadkega #DDvCSK pic.twitter.com/poMd7WYBj4 — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) May 18, 2018

Many differently abled are interested in sports, but according to Soorma, another major reason behind the low turnout was a lack of awareness and information.

“One of my friends informed me that DD had made the special arrangements on Saturday. I put an Instagram story, but many of the other disabled fans I know were apprehensive of making it to the stadium. Lack of signs or directions for the fans is another factor,” he said.

According to Dr Singh, Delhi Daredevils could have also appointed an ambassador to ensure its initiative had greater visibility on social media.

“The concerned authorities could have appointed someone from the India wheelchair cricket team or a Paralympic athlete like Deepa Malik. But none of it happened, and hence the hardcore fans may have missed out on it,” he said.

