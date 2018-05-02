Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • IPL 2018: Death bowling a major area of concern for RCB, says Mark Waugh

IPL 2018: Death bowling a major area of concern for RCB, says Mark Waugh

Mark Waugh has attributed the poor performance of the Virat-Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the IPL to their death bowling.

By: PTI | Published: May 2, 2018 10:03:04 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB, sports news, IPL news, cricket, Indian Express RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the Indian Premier League. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh has attributed the poor performance of the Virat-Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the IPL to their death bowling.

RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the Indian Premier League.

On Tuesday night, RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in Bengaluru.

“Death bowling is a major area of concern for RCB currently as their bowlers are too expensive towards the end,” Waugh, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

“They have had chances to win games but they just can”t find the right set of combination in the last couple of overs which is affecting the team’s results,” added Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia and scored 8,029 runs.

India and RCB pace spearhead Umesh Yadav conceded 59 runs in 4 overs against Rajasthan Royals ” most by any bowler this season – while Kiwi Corey Anderson in the same game went for 58 runs in the 22 deliveries that he bowled that night.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 32 : 02 May, 2018
Delhi Daredevils
VS
Rajasthan Royals
  • 4 mins ago

    OUT!

    Jaydev Unadkat dismisses Shreyas Iyer. One shot too many for Iyer, the bat turns in…

  • 6 mins ago

    10'th IPL fifty for Iyer

    10th IPL half-century for Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer. He has been the shining light in…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
At every match in the Commonwealth Games, we should have been leading 3-0 at quarter-time 