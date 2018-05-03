IPL 2018, DD vs RR: We are being positive because we know, one more loss and we are out, says Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant scored 69 runs against RR. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Rishabh Pant scored 69 runs against RR. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Daredevils grabbed a win by 4 runs on the last ball of a rain-curtailed match against Rajasthan Royals at home. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant stepped up and hammered the RR bowlers all around the park to scored 69 off 29 balls. He was adjudged man if the match for his performance.

“It is going great for me. Win is more important for me. No added responsibility for being the retained player. I am using some different tricks to counter the bowlers. We are being positive because we know if we lose one more match we are out of the tournament. Intent is the same in every match we play,” Pant said during the post-match presentation.

Delhi Daredevils new captain Shreyas Iyer credited his team for the win and admitted that they need to carry the momentum in roder to stay in the tournament.

“It was a very important victory for us. This wicket is very good and even 200 is very less. Bowlers kept their nerve and we came back strong. I dropped the catch but we won the match, we should look forward. Start that Shaw is giving is amazing and Pant’s role in the middle is pivotal. It is important for us to win all the matches. Ponting is a positive guy and no one is thinking negative in the dressing room. It is difficult to bowl with the ground being small, it is really tough to control when the batsmen start hitting,” Iyer said.

New Zealand and DD seamer Trent Boult took the helm position in the tally of bowlers with most wickets and said, “To get few games and test my skill set is good fun. It is a learning curve. Obviously, trying to back myself and trying to pick brains of some people. We are off to Hyderabad tomorrow. We will see how it goes there. We are taking it game by game. Pant is a quality and fearless cricketer. He goes out there and plays his shots.”

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed disappointment after losing the game. “Disappointing to lose this game. We batted incredibly well. Jos upfront was magnificent. The wicket was pretty good. We were trying to bowl hard lengths but we did not execute well. It is a learning phase for our bowlers. We are still in the tournament. Upfront he (Buttler) is a very dangerous player and good for us that he is in form. We all believe that we can win all our games and make it to the play-offs. We have always taken one game at a time. It is all in the mind now and we will have to show character.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd