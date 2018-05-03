IPL 2018, DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils win but Twitterati hails Jos Buttler’s ‘brilliant’ innings

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Delhi Daredevils etched a win against Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs on the last ball of the match at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 3, 2018 1:08:36 am
IPL 2018, DD vs RR, Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, sports news, IPL news, cricket, Indian Express Jos Buttler scored 67 against DD. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Delhi Daredevils etched a win against Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs on the last ball of the match at the Feroz Shah Kotla. In a rain-curtailed encounter, Rajasthan were asked to chase 151 in 12 overs and they had a perfect start, courtesy Jos Buttler. Buttler hammered the Delhi bowling and scored 67 off 26 that included seven sixes and four boundaries. Along with him D Arcy Short also chipped in with 44 off 25. But Rajasthan eventually fell short of the target after losing wickets in quick succession in the middle overs.

Earlier, Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant attained the orange cap on Wednesday after he scored 69 off 29 balls against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. Delhi Daredevils were invited to bat first and they lost Colin Munro early but Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer held their nerves and took on the Royals bowling attack. The two compiled a partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket in 6.4 overs before Shaw gave a simple catch to Shreyas Gopal off his own bowling. The DD opener was dismissed for 47 off 25 that included four sixes and four boundaries. Here’s a look at who said what about this exciting encounter between the two sides.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trent Boult later got the Purple cap and said, ” To get few games and test my skill set is good fun. It is a learning curve. Obviously, trying to back myself and trying to pick brains of some people. We are off to Hyderabad tomorrow. We will see how it goes there. We are taking it game by game. Pant is a quality and fearless cricketer. He goes out there and plays his shots.”

