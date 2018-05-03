IPL 2018, DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils win but Twitterati hails Jos Buttler’s ‘brilliant’ innings

Jos Buttler scored 67 against DD. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Jos Buttler scored 67 against DD. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Daredevils etched a win against Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs on the last ball of the match at the Feroz Shah Kotla. In a rain-curtailed encounter, Rajasthan were asked to chase 151 in 12 overs and they had a perfect start, courtesy Jos Buttler. Buttler hammered the Delhi bowling and scored 67 off 26 that included seven sixes and four boundaries. Along with him D Arcy Short also chipped in with 44 off 25. But Rajasthan eventually fell short of the target after losing wickets in quick succession in the middle overs.

Earlier, Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant attained the orange cap on Wednesday after he scored 69 off 29 balls against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. Delhi Daredevils were invited to bat first and they lost Colin Munro early but Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer held their nerves and took on the Royals bowling attack. The two compiled a partnership of 74 runs for the second wicket in 6.4 overs before Shaw gave a simple catch to Shreyas Gopal off his own bowling. The DD opener was dismissed for 47 off 25 that included four sixes and four boundaries. Here’s a look at who said what about this exciting encounter between the two sides.

Earlier #IPL teams would look for overseas players for power-hitters…that’s no longer the case. Some of the young Indian batsmen are as good as they get. #DDvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 May 2018

#DDvRR: #DD are languishing at the foot of the table. Maybe it’s time for them to give their Nepali leggie Sandeep Lamichhane a go as they take on Rajasthan Royals. #IPL2018 #AakashVani #Preview pic.twitter.com/a9lJE4ArEK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 May 2018

You see a little bit of Yuvi and a little bit of Raina in him. One of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball. Hits sixes for fun. Rishabh Pant. #DDvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 May 2018

Saw some exceptional hitting from the two wicket-keepers Pant and Buttler. Good win for Delhi. Pant has the Orange cap, Boult has the purple cap. Delhi manage to stay alive #DDvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 2 May 2018

You don’t do it easy…do you, #DD. Both orange and purple cap holders are Delhi Players. It’s amazing how the team is still in the bottom half. Anyway…thanks for tonight. Tukka Laga 😊🙏🙌🙈 #IPL #DDvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 May 2018

Magnificent run-chase by #RajasthanRoyals. They needed someone to succeed @josbuttler but didnt really find him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 May 2018

Brilliant from @josbuttler. Has set up an improbable chase. Now for the others…… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 May 2018

Trent Boult later got the Purple cap and said, ” To get few games and test my skill set is good fun. It is a learning curve. Obviously, trying to back myself and trying to pick brains of some people. We are off to Hyderabad tomorrow. We will see how it goes there. We are taking it game by game. Pant is a quality and fearless cricketer. He goes out there and plays his shots.”

